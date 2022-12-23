Misty Theater’s latest work “The Returning Daughter” is currently being broadcast on iQiyi, starring Zhang Zifeng, Wang Yanhui, and Mei Ting, and written by “The Hidden Corner” screenwriter Pan Yiran, Chen Ji and “Underage 28” screenwriter Tian Jin co-authored the screenplay. In the second episode of the whole play, Liao Suifang, the mother played by Mei Ting, was suspicious of her daughter who came back suddenly, so she went to the orphanage to investigate alone, and learned from the dean of the real identity of the “daughter” Chen Youxi played by Zhang Zifeng. For the second episode, the true identity of the “daughter”, a big mystery in the play, will be revealed. Are you worried about losing a suspenseful point? In an exclusive interview with reporters from the Beijing News, the three screenwriters said that there will be new fog to be unraveled later, “Although the true identity has been revealed, it will lead to other suspense points in the follow-up.”

Keeping the mystery going each episode without dropping the line

“The Returning Daughter” took place in 1997. Regarding the setting of this year, the three screenwriters admitted that the choice of the year of the show was subjective. Looking at the 90s vertically, you will find that many major events did happen in 1997.” The three screenwriters themselves were all born in the 1980s. After searching through limited life experience, they found that the 1990s was the most suitable for the atmosphere of the story in their imagination. ‘It is the situation faced by the Li family in “The Returned Daughter”. Every member of the family is at the crossroads of change. This is the objective reason for positioning in the 90s.”

In the play, in order to find Xiaoxiu, a friend from the orphanage who disappeared, Chen Youxi escaped from the orphanage and came to the Li family where Xiaoxiu was a nanny before she disappeared, and lied that she was Li Wenwen, the daughter of the Li family who had been lost in the early years. Chen Youxi met the Li family couple as “Li Wenwen”. His father, Li Chengtian, was immersed in the joy of “Li Wenwen” returning home, and took her to learn how to ride a bicycle and eat. The father and daughter got along well. Surrounded by the warmth of the family, Chen Youxi gradually let go of her suspicions, but discovered that behind the “warmth” lies secrets such as lies and conspiracy.

While laying out the suspenseful main line of "Where did Xiaoxiu go", the play also depicts the family relationship of the Li family. How to balance the proportion of the two elements of family affection and suspicion, the three screenwriters said that family is the soil where this story takes place, and it must account for a certain proportion. "In addition, people's hearts are also full of suspense in our opinion. But there may be some The audience doesn't think so, so from a basic point of view, we have to keep the mystery moving forward in each episode without dropping the line. It keeps the audience curious without losing empathy." The three screenwriters said that they hope to use the story of this family to finally convey the core message of exploring the boundaries of goodness and how a family can rebuild in brokenness. "All villains" sounds exciting At the beginning of "The Returning Daughter", every character who appears on the stage seems to have their own secrets, and the focus of the mystery rotates between several main characters. Regarding the atmosphere of "all villains" in the play, the three screenwriters said that "all villains" sounds very exciting, "If everyone feels this way, it seems to be good." "The Back Daughter" takes the form of family + suspense as the main line. In the opinion of the three screenwriters, this narrative method is different from directly telling a suspenseful story of "cops and gangsters". The special thing is that the police find the truth because of their duty. Ordinary people may be because of emotions. "Especially ordinary people without special skills are aligned with the audience and are more likely to have emotional resonance. As crimes escalate, pressure increases, and it develops to a stage where life and death are involved, it is also the ultimate choice for ordinary people. Very enjoyable."

As a suspense drama with a non-strong plot that does not have a murder case at the beginning, the "point" of constructing the story to attract the audience is also different from the traditional suspense drama where "cops and gangsters" confront each other. The three screenwriters said that the "point" of each suspense drama "It's not the same. In addition to commonality, individuality is also needed. "We have such an experience in our lives. For example, when we know a person, we will always adjust our positioning of this person as we get in touch and get to know him. There is a popular saying: the human heart is the greatest suspense. How to arouse everyone's interest in the character? Curiosity, maintaining interest throughout the movie viewing process, is the 'point' we want to work hard this time." In contrast, "The Hidden Corner" is an adaptation of the original novel, which was approved by the market before it reached the screenwriter's hands. Pan still admitted that it can always provide a general direction. The screenwriter's secondary creation can be based on everyone's understanding of the original novel. some consensus. But "The Returning Daughter" is different. There is no support from the original novel, lack of consensus, and no standards. It relies purely on personal cognition, and it feels less secure in the process, and there are more moments of self-doubt. "But what's more pleasing is that you have an opportunity to watch something grow from scratch and watch it gradually take shape."

The screenwriter talks about the characters: Beijing News:In terms of the personality of family members, how do you consider the personality of your mother, father, and brother?

screenwriter:It comes from our observation of the lives of the older generation. Chinese people have strong family values. Even if the love between husband and wife disappears, they don’t necessarily choose to divorce. So how do these couples get along behind closed doors? Is there a reason for them to be together? How do they face their real needs and desires? With such curiosity, we conceived the two roles of parents. In addition, the conflict points of the Li family needed a concrete representative, so the role of elder brother was developed. The positioning of these three people is also gradually refined with the emergence of the plot, because the family we understand is an ecosystem-like existence, and the conflicts between members are self-consistent, mutual influence and mutual cause and effect, so as the plot progresses Gradually confirmed, the faces of the three characters became more and more clear. It comes from our observation of the lives of the older generation. Chinese people have strong family values. Even if the love between husband and wife disappears, they don’t necessarily choose to divorce. So how do these couples get along behind closed doors? Is there a reason for them to be together? How do they face their real needs and desires? With such curiosity, we conceived the two roles of parents. In addition, the conflict points of the Li family needed a concrete representative, so the role of elder brother was developed. The positioning of these three people is also gradually refined with the emergence of the plot, because the family we understand is an ecosystem-like existence, and the conflicts between members are self-consistent, mutual influence and mutual cause and effect, so as the plot progresses Gradually confirmed, the faces of the three characters became more and more clear. Beijing News:In terms of the daughter’s character design, she basically relies on her to solve the suspense and advance. Will it make her a “perfect detective”?

screenwriter:Our positioning of this play is more realistic, reality is our measuring stick, and we use this measuring stick to measure the character and ability of the characters. Chen Youxi is a young girl who grew up in an orphanage. She has a ceiling in her abilities and flaws in her personality. She can only become an "imperfect detective", but she has the greatest determination to explore the truth, which is her strength. Our positioning of this play is more realistic, reality is our measuring stick, and we use this measuring stick to measure the character and ability of the characters. Chen Youxi is a young girl who grew up in an orphanage. She has a ceiling in her abilities and flaws in her personality. She can only become an "imperfect detective", but she has the greatest determination to explore the truth, which is her strength. Beijing News:In the creation of the whole play, where is the biggest challenge or difficulty?

screenwriter:How to design a rich enough situation for the main characters in the duration of 12 episodes, so that they can be revealed or reversed many times, and finally unfold their background, this is more difficult. What’s more extreme this time is that the whole story focuses on a small family. How to maintain a sense of suspense in such a small space is also a big challenge.

The screenwriter talks about the actors: Beijing News:What is the fit between the three leading actors, Zhang Zifeng, Mei Ting, and Wang Yanhui, and the characters in your mind when you created them? Did the three of them surprise you in any way during their performances?

screenwriter:When writing the script, Zifeng and Teacher Mei were Chen Youxi and Liao Suifang in my heart. Because the character Chen Youxi has hesitation in pursuing the truth, and is easily deceived by “love”, these points will be risky when facing the audience, and we are also quite nervous, but Zifeng made this character established. , in her eyes and limbs, there is both the vigilance of not getting close to strangers, and the extreme desire for emotion, which is convincing.

We have watched Mei Ting’s plays since we were young. She is both fragile and strong, which makes people feel distressed. In addition, she has a noble temperament, which is very similar to Liao Suifang. However, through the shaping of Teacher Mei, Liao Suifang’s gentle background is also full of ruthlessness, which is surprising. There is a detail, during the entire filming process, at least 80% of the time, she didn’t know the final outcome, the director and crew deliberately didn’t tell her the truth, she completed the performance under unknown circumstances. In the end, the ambiguous feeling is presented, which is very unique and charming.

Teacher Wang Yanhui gave us a lot of help. He is willing to communicate with the screenwriter about the characters, and he will act for you directly, and switch back and forth between various possibilities, which is admirable. On the screen, Mr. Wang portrayed some criminal characters. At first we all felt that he was a ruthless person, but after getting in touch with him, he was full of affinity, especially when he laughed, he was honest and warm, especially Li Chengtian.

