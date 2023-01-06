The Korean movie “Ghost” adapted from the novel “The Wind” by Chinese writer Mai Jia (which was adapted into a film of the same name in 2009) will be released in South Korea on January 18, 2023. Directed by Lee Hae-young and starring Seol Kyung-gu, Lee Honey, Park So-dam, Park Hae-soo and others, the film tells the story of 1933, when agents known as “ghosts” led the resistance movement against Japanese colonial rule. In this regard, in order to prevent the “ghost assassination” targeting the new governor, the Japanese government set up a trap somewhere. In this way, five suspects were kidnapped to an isolated hotel, and they had to find out the true identity of the “ghost” within a limited time of the day.

As a “veteran” work of spy war novels, “The Wind” has been adapted into movies and TV series for many times. Among them, in 2009, the movie “The Wind” directed by Gao Qunshu and Chen Guofu, starring Li Bingbing and Zhou Xun was released in Golden Rooster, Hundred Flowers, and Golden Statue. , Golden Horse and other major film festivals have performed well. A few days ago, Mai Jia accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Beijing News and answered questions about the cooperation and adaptation of the Korean movie “Ghost”. Recently, due to the epidemic, the Mai family, who hardly went out, watched a lot of movies at home, and re-watched dozens of classic old movies that he missed. He said that he is now particularly obsessed with movies like “Forrest Gump”, “Rejuvenation”, and “Paradise Cinema”, which have the thickness of life and a sense of vicissitudes.

Maijia

Origin: The attitude of sincere cooperation moved me

Beijing News:What is the process of copyright cooperation for the Korean version of “The Wind” (“Ghost”)? What impressed you the most about Korean medicine at the beginning?

Mai’s:It should have been in 2016 at the earliest. The Chinese representative of South Korea’s CJ Group in Beijing came to my studio twice to discuss the Korean film adaptation of “The Wind”. By the end of 2017, Ms. Qi Ji, the person in charge of Beijing New Clue Films, got in touch with my wife and said that Ms. Park Enqing, the representative of South Korea’s Lamp Film Company (which has produced films such as “Taxi Driver”), had read my novel “The Wind”. I like it, and I want to buy the copyright of Korean movies. This time the negotiation went relatively smoothly, and soon Qi Ji took Representative Park to Hangzhou to discuss copyright. Because we have already been in contact with South Korea and have learned “lessons from failure” (mainly because the copyright of Chinese novels and film and television is too expensive), we did not make a price this time and let them make a price for us. The other party was very sincere and offered the highest copyright price in South Korea. Although it was not half the price in China, I was moved by their sincere cooperation attitude, which showed that they really liked the novel “The Wind” and the deal was made. In fact, in those few years, China‘s film and television copyright fees may have been the highest in the world, which was abnormally high. If some domestic orders were accepted, it would not work internationally. This is experience. In the end, after Lamp got the copyright, he went back to CJ to cooperate with him. After a little curve, it was very good, and all parties were satisfied. Then the progress has been very smooth. Even under the epidemic situation, the project was completed in more than three years, which is quite commendable.

Beijing News:After “Ghost” is released, if foreign netizens have the opportunity to watch it, they will inevitably compare it with the movie “The Wind” in terms of plot and actors. What do you think of this comparison? What to expect?

Mai’s:Judging from the current lineup of directors and actors, “Ghost” will attract attention after it is released, but I don’t know how it will affect it. I haven’t seen the finished film either, so I don’t know if it’s good or bad, but judging by the current standard of Korean movies (especially in the past two years, it can be said to be “upsizing”), I guess it won’t be bad. But for me, for the Chinese audience, it may be disappointing, because I don’t think there will be any Chinese elements in it, and I’m afraid it may not be positive.

Trailer for The Ghost.

Adaptation: I didn’t mean for them to communicate with me

Beijing News:On the adaptation of the Korean version of “Ghost”, what kind of communication did the Korean side have with you? Do you have some suggestions?

Mai’s:There is communication. There were two times that impressed me deeply. One time, after the first draft of the script came out, they sent me an electronic manuscript, asking for my comments; The Korean word “fengsheng” is not like a Chinese pun. “Fengsheng” also has the meaning of news from afar, but “fengsheng” in Korean is the sound of wind, so I hope I will allow you to change the name. I agreed, because I used the name “The Wind” more in the meaning of “news“. The original meaning is lost, and it is a bit far-fetched to use it again. Of course I appreciate their respect for me, but in general, I don’t ask them to communicate with me. What they want to shoot is the “Korean version” of “The Wind”. I think what needs to be communicated is my own history and emotions. My “old club”, they need and I agree with them to “cross the river and tear down the bridge”. But the terms of the contract must be strictly enforced. This is an obligation and a cornerstone of modern society.

Beijing News:Will the Korean version do any localization of the anti-Japanese historical background in “The Wind”?

Mai’s:There are two reasons why they want to remake it: one is that they like the classic nature of this story; the other is the strong anti-Japanese sentiment of Koreans. Therefore, I think it must be “localized”.

Beijing News:The movie “The Wind” is still the most classic spy war movie in the hearts of many netizens. If you look back today, do you think there are any regrets in the movie back then? (For example, I remember you mentioned before that if compared with the same type of film in the world, it still has a distance, especially in plot design, due to too much consideration of commercial factors, it ignores certain rules that must be followed by this type of film “discipline”.)

Mai’s:I am nitpicking. Objectively speaking, the movie “The Wind” has created a high level, which is almost beyond reach now. Of course, if I were given the chance, I would make it more complete at the story level. In the final analysis, Chinese movies are weak in the story. Even if there are already such classic stories like “The Wind”, if you only ask you to delete the complicated and simplify it, you can’t delete it. This, I am somewhat regretful.

Stills from the movie “The Wind”.

Beijing News:From the perspective of the original author, what do you value most in the Korean version of “Ghost”?

Mai’s:To be honest, it didn’t matter. I must say one thing: we used to buy their things all the time, even chasing after them, but now they have started to buy us, and feel a little proud.

Chief creator: Xue Jingqiu is too good

Beijing News:About the director of “Ghost” Li Haiying is also the screenwriter, are you familiar with him? What do you think of his visual style?

Mai’s:In fact, I don’t know who will guide me when buying and selling copyrights, including the production. These are all “later things”, and I don’t pay attention to them. The rest of the matter is basically resigned to fate, and the other party basically only reports good news, not bad news, let alone discuss it. This is my “style”. Marry a chicken, marry a chicken, stay out of your own business, and do whatever you want. Li Haiying is an “industry master” in suspense films. He once remakes “Drug Wars” directed by To Qifeng, and has super narrative power for stories and plots. “The Wind” is a novel with a strong plot, which suits his appetite and craft.

Beijing News:Are you familiar with the leading actors in the Korean version of the movie? Especially Xue Jingqiu, he also has a lot of fans in China.

Mai’s:Xue Jingqiu is amazing, with him, I have expectations for this movie. Then Park Hae-soo and Park So-dan also know about it. I happened to watch “Parasite” and “Squid Game” two years ago, and I was surprised, good stuff! Sometimes you have to admire people because they can tell stories. These two works are supported by stories, not by actors. The domestic “The Wind” movie was a bit supported by actors at the time, so although the story level was not so satisfactory, the actors’ fame and acting skills made up for it, and finally won the audience’s approval. I’m looking forward to Xue Jingqiu’s performance this time, and I also hope that Gu Xiaomeng played by Park Sudan can win an acting award like Li Bingbing. But in general, I am more concerned about how they will disassemble my story. If the story level can catch up with my “The Wind”, or even hardcore to the level of “Parasite” and “Squid Game”, this movie will be popular deal.

The Ghost poster.

Story: Building a head-to-toe is hard work

Beijing News:As a work more than ten years ago, “The Wind” has been a classic for so many years, including a brand-new interpretation of the Korean version more than ten years later. In your opinion, what is the biggest charm of “The Wind”?

Mai’s:In fact, “The Wind” has been published for 15 years, during which time two TV series, two games, four dramas, and musicals have been filmed. It can be said that it is “blossoming everywhere”. Movies, Hollywood has also come to touch, bought the copyright in 2011, nothing happened. South Korea came to talk after the Hollywood copyright expired. Next, there may be a “European version”. At present, the “Story Outline” (English version) written by a Hollywood friend of mine is already in the hands of a major French director. There is indeed a strong interest and has been in communication. I think “The Wind” will be continuously adapted in the end, because it creates a classic story. Believe it, stories are not so easy to make up. Stories are definitely the superstructure of narrative art, which is unattainable. The story of “The Wind” is a “classic” escape game, and continuous adaptation will make it more classic. So a book is like a person, it has a life, and the life of “The Wind” is good, it is always in the air.

Beijing News:What kind of movies do you usually like to watch? Can you recommend a movie or two that you’ve been watching recently?

Mai’s:For the past half month, because of the epidemic, I hardly went out or worked. In addition to eating and sleeping, I just watched movies, almost three movies a day, and re-watched dozens of classic old movies that I was thinking about. I used to be a big fan of Bergman and Martin Scorsese’s films, including Hitchcock’s suspense films. But this time I found that I had become less familiar with myself. In contrast, I am now particularly obsessed with movies like “Forrest Gump”, “Rejuvenation”, and “Paradise Cinema”, which have the thickness of life and a sense of vicissitudes.

