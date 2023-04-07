The Belgrano Reserve thrashed Unión at the Armando Pérez property 3-0 in the framework of the 10th date of the 2023 Projection tournament of the Professional League.

Norberto Fernández’s team took the lead after 16 minutes of the initial stage with a goal from Tomás Castro. In addition, Francisco Maurino appeared on the scene to make it 2-0 at 18 minutes and when the match came to an end, it was Nicolás Brito’s turn for the final 3-0.

With this result, the Celeste team reaches the 19-point line and is fourth along with San Lorenzo and Independiente, five points behind River, which is the leader in the championship.

The “B” took to the field with: John Strumia; Francisco Facello, Marian Moreno, Marian Troilo and John Heredia; Thomas Castro, James Cravero and Gonzalo Romero; Francis Maurino; Facundo Lencioni and Franco Rami.

El Pirata will play for the date 11 on Tuesday at 11 at the Huracán property against Globito, who has just been defeated by River 3-0 and has 12 units.

The results

Central Córdoba 3 – Defense and Justice 2

Central Stalls 2 – workshops 0

San Lorenzo 2 – Atletico Tucuman 2

River Plate 3 – Hurricane 0

Tiger 4 – Godoy Cruz 0

Institute 3 – Platense 1

Colon 2 – Boca Juniors 1

Students 0 – Independent 1

Rosario Central 2 – Newell’s 2

belgrano 3 – Union 0

Argentines June 1 – Sarmiento 1

Saturday at 11:

Banfield – Velez

Racing Club – Gymnastics

Arsenal – Lanus

The main positions

River Plate, 24; Velez Sarsfield, 22; Independent, belgrano and San Lorenzo, 19; Rosario Central and Racing Club, 17. Workshops and Institute They have 15 units.