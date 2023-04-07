Home Entertainment The Belgrano Reserve thrashed and is fourth
The Belgrano Reserve thrashed and is fourth

The Belgrano Reserve thrashed and is fourth

The Belgrano Reserve thrashed Unión at the Armando Pérez property 3-0 in the framework of the 10th date of the 2023 Projection tournament of the Professional League.

Norberto Fernández’s team took the lead after 16 minutes of the initial stage with a goal from Tomás Castro. In addition, Francisco Maurino appeared on the scene to make it 2-0 at 18 minutes and when the match came to an end, it was Nicolás Brito’s turn for the final 3-0.

With this result, the Celeste team reaches the 19-point line and is fourth along with San Lorenzo and Independiente, five points behind River, which is the leader in the championship.

The “B” took to the field with: John Strumia; Francisco Facello, Marian Moreno, Marian Troilo and John Heredia; Thomas Castro, James Cravero and Gonzalo Romero; Francis Maurino; Facundo Lencioni and Franco Rami.

El Pirata will play for the date 11 on Tuesday at 11 at the Huracán property against Globito, who has just been defeated by River 3-0 and has 12 units.

The results

Central Córdoba 3 – Defense and Justice 2

Central Stalls 2 – workshops 0

San Lorenzo 2 – Atletico Tucuman 2

River Plate 3 – Hurricane 0

Tiger 4 – Godoy Cruz 0

Institute 3 – Platense 1

Colon 2 – Boca Juniors 1

Students 0 – Independent 1

Rosario Central 2 – Newell’s 2

belgrano 3 – Union 0

Argentines June 1 – Sarmiento 1

Saturday at 11:

Banfield – Velez

Racing Club – Gymnastics

Arsenal – Lanus

The main positions

River Plate, 24; Velez Sarsfield, 22; Independent, belgrano and San Lorenzo, 19; Rosario Central and Racing Club, 17. Workshops and Institute They have 15 units.

