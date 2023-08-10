The Belgrano squad trains and expects four more reinforcements

The Belgrano squad began a mini preseason that will last until Saturday and in which they aim to improve physical fitness and that the “new” can join the group.

For now, the reinforcements that have arrived are five: Pablo Chavarría, Matías Marín, Lautaro Pastrán (all officially presented), Nicolas Schiappacasse, who works with the group and from this Thursday Lucas Passerini joins.

All of them, plus the promoted youth players, are joining the squad led by Guillermo Farré and who, from the weekend of August 19, will be competing for the Professional League Cup.

As the “cleaning” of the squad occurred with seven casualties, in addition to the sales of Bruno Zapelli and Pablo Vegetti, 9 juniors have been added, which means that for the moment it is 14 “new”, beyond several of the Arrived from the Reserve they have some training with the first, now they are part of the group.

On Thursday, August 17, the transfer book for the Professional League Cup will be closed and before that day the leaders intend to add four more players: a right-back, a central midfielder and two midfielders.

El Pirata works against the clock to achieve and seeks to find what the coach is asking for as reinforcements for the upcoming tournament and in which he will define his permanence in the Professional League.

