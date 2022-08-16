If you want to be a dancer, you have to have super toughness and charisma. You need to have a solid understanding of the history behind what you do, be able to build a foundation, and then tell your story.

We invited several hip-hop dancers in the circle to share how to improve their strength as a dancer and stand out in this circle. Internationally renowned hip-hop dancers Lil Buck, Diablo, StalaMuerte, Angyil, Dassy, ​​SHEopatra, Kid Nimbus, Poppin’C, Kyoka and Majid gathered to share their thoughts and advice.

01 StalaMuerte: Mass but not mass

“A lot of dancers think they have to practice every day. But I think the most important thing is to focus on quality, not quantity. You have to practice the skills you need to improve and the things that are difficult for you. You have to work on all the things you don’t have enough of. things, not just getting better and stronger at what your body already knows. Practice for me isn’t just about dancing, it’s also about what you see every day and how you live. All things Can inspire you and influence your style.

“So instead, focus on different movements and exercises and build your stamina. Some races you have to do fifteen or twenty rounds and if you don’t have enough stamina you’re dead. My first time It was Fusion Festival in 2017. We played twenty rounds and I thought, this is crazy! Every round you have to show a different side of your dance. So after that match, I added more Work out the intensity of your fitness. I think running is fine, it doesn’t need to be every day, but two to three times a week is a good exercise for dancers.”

1 minute StalaMuerte Stala Muerte shows from every angle why he is one of the strongest dancers on the surface.

02 Diablo: Never compromise your style

“It’s harder to be yourself than to learn from others. You’re the first self on earth, and because of that, you’re the best source of inspiration for yourself. If you ask me if I’ve ever thought about being a dancer, or I could be famous, I never thought that. Dancing is not a sport, it’s not about being good or not. Because whether people think you dance well or not is just an opinion. Being a successful, good or famous person A dancer is not just about technique or skill, it’s about knowing, loving and enjoying yourself, because dance can’t lie.”

1 minute Follow Me x Diablo French dancer Diablo is joined by fellow stars of the hip-hop scene to make a dance video.

03 Poppin’C: It pays to pay

“I’m from Switzerland and started popping in Fresno, but I’m well known in circles and internationally. The key is to focus and never give up. Don’t rush. Hard work always pays off, so be Practice hard. The way to stay on top is to know your body and have a healthy lifestyle. Control your mind, stay strong and never stop”

1 minute Explore Lausanne with Poppin’C Take a look at all the impressive locations that Lausanne has to offer with your guide Poppin’C.

“Try to expand your horizons. Challenge everything and experiment. There may be things you like or dislike. When you don’t like something, try to think about why you don’t like that particular style or movement. Allow yourself to jump out Frame, expand your horizons, this will elevate your dance style and change it into different forms. Be confident in your choices despite all the different information out there. Believe in yourself and find what is true to you thing.”

2 minutes Kyoka learns shorinji Having trained with a kung fu master, hip-hop dancer Kyoka shows off her new shorinji martial arts skills.

05 Lil Buck: Do what you can to hone your skills

“Things move very fast for a lot of rising stars. Because of social media, a lot of people are looking for instant gratification and quick fame. When I was in Memphis, there wasn’t the luxury of community. The media can make me famous overnight. I’m forced to take it slow. It’s actually hard because there’s no way to make a lot of money practicing like me, but as a kid, remember you don’t need that. Now where you are age, with no grown-up responsibilities like paying the bills, learn, absorb, and push yourself as much as you can in the studio. That way, when you step into the world and succeed, money and fame will follow .”

Lil Buck knows the importance of not rushing things © Alex Palmer / Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s very different now than when I started dancing. Being a dancer is very influenced by social media. Sometimes there is not a lot of patience, and being a dancer has to be always active and constantly learning. It’s not about ‘I just want to be famous overnight.’ You have to give it your all every time, you don’t just give it 100%, you give it 1000% every time! Don’t just go after a little more followers or make videos Looks cool. I’m not saying all social media is bad, but you have to learn how to make it work in the most efficient and honest way possible.

“I danced with the Femme Fatale dance group. When we started we didn’t want to be a group, but we choreographed and produced a video together. The video got 40 million views on a video site. It opened up a lot of opportunities for us to make a name for ourselves in the circle. But I want dancers to know that social media isn’t everything.”

5 minutes Fatal Woman Femme Fatale surprised everyone at the 2018 Red Bull BC One World Finals in Zurich, Switzerland.

07 Angyil: Ignore the black fans

“The best advice I can give is to be strong. There’s bound to be a group of people against you. People may just be jealous of your talent and attack your personality, lie and try to prevent your success. So I’d say for sure , don’t let compliments distract you, and don’t let insults get in your way. Don’t give up for anyone.”

3 minutes Angyil’s style Meet American hip-hop dancer Angyil. For as long as she can remember, she was born to dance.

08 Majid: Never satisfied with winning the game

“Never just settle for achievements or awards. Always stay focused and put your heart into it. Focus on enjoying the process, not the end goal. In the end, if you enjoy the process, you’ll learn more than a game. Victory or goal will get you something more.”

3 minutes Meet Majid together Meet German hip-hop dancer Majid, a wild card player for the 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.

09 Kid Nimbus: Finding Balance

“The most important part of finding balance as a dancer is that you have to acknowledge your purpose. Are you dancing to win, or are you dancing to express yourself? It’s quite possible that both are ends, but the two motivations are actually in conflict. No matter what kind of goal you decide to move toward, think about it and make sure you’ve made up your mind. Thinking slowly doesn’t just mean taking your time. It means synchronizing your mind with your body and being one. Be yourself and care about your moves, then you probably won’t care so much about winning or losing. I’ll be honest, you shouldn’t either.”

Kid Nimbus emphasizes the importance of knowing your goals © Chris Hershman / Red Bull Content Pool

10 SHeopatra: Delivering the right message

“As a dancer you can express yourself whether you have your own platform or not. The message I want to convey with my dance and my art is absolute freedom. I want to be proud and free as a female dancer. I want dancers who are black to be proud and free to dance with music, to do whatever they want. I want to inspire dancers to be proud of the purpose of their existence, not compromise, release it. Do something with it, create with it , and use it to expand the world.”

3 minutes Meet Sheopatra Meet American hip-hop dancer Sheopatra, a contestant at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2021 in Austria.

