The best collaborations by Pablo Vittar, the Brazilian hit artist who arrives in Argentina

Pabllo Vittar, the Brazilian singer who revolutionized all the standards of pop culture in the region, began her career in clubs as a drag queen. In 2017, she rose to fame after her time on television and the release of the album Vai Passar Mal, and then took off to stardom due to her talent and her drag queen empowerment.

During her career, Vittar has collaborated with different world-class artists and became an icon being the voice of different causes, which made her a leader of the next generations according to Times magazine along with Stormzy, Greta Thunberg, and Rosalía.

This Saturday, May 20, the artist’s bond with Argentina will add a new chapter of love. Tickets can only be obtained at All Access.

Three epic collaborations

Pabllo Vittar transcends borders. This was demonstrated by his collaborations with Lady Gaga, Diplo, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker, Lauren Jauregui, MC Karol, Ludmilla, Luan Santana, Marina, Pedro Sampaio, among others. However, we selected the singles that shot the artist’s charts and became undisputed staples of party playlists.

1. “Hot” (with Lali)

In 2018, Vittar presents “Caliente” together with Lali, a single that they accompanied with a provocative video (honoring the title of the song), which was recorded in Rio de Janeiro.

This single is part of “Brava”, Lali’s third album and its video has more than 51 million views on YouTube. This song meant Pabllo’s first collaboration with an artist from Argentina.

2. “Shy” (With Thalía)

“Tímida” together with Thalía was released in March 2020 and is the second single from the album “111”. This song talks about the empowerment of sexuality and is accompanied by a colorful video directed by Gustavo Camacho in New York where we can see impressive costumes and lots of dancing.

3. “Sua Cara” (with Anitta and Major Lazer)

One of the most unexpected collaborations but one that most activated EDM (electronic music) tracks in the world, as it combined the sounds of Jamaican-American artists, led by Diplo, an artist who never disappoints, with the colors vocals of two Brazilians of pure strain: Anitta and Vittar herself.