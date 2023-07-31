The Best Encounter: A Healing Fairy Tale Unfolds in the First Sight Poster and Trailer

“The Best Encounter” Shortlisted for 17th FIRST Youth Film Festival Competition

The highly anticipated movie, “The Best Encounter,” has been selected as a contender for the main competition unit of the 17th FIRST Youth Film Festival. As part of the screening, the poster and trailer for the film, titled “First Sight,” were recently released, giving audiences a glimpse into the captivating world of the movie.

The poster features the three main protagonists, portrayed by Jin Shijia, Qiu Ze, and Zhang Junning, walking side by side in a sea of flowers and clouds. The dreamlike and childlike style of the poster closely aligns with the film’s theme, which combines fantastical imagery with realistic and profound social issues.

In the trailer, viewers are treated to sweet and slightly clumsy interactions between Yingjun (Qiu Ze) and Yanzi (Zhang Junning), showcasing an intimate relationship that goes beyond the ordinary. The trailer presents a mix of romance and comedy, highlighting the couple’s childlike and pure world and emphasizing their sincerity and genuine love. The character of Cao Luyi, played by Jin Shijia, adds a touch of seriousness to the otherwise happy and peaceful scenes.

Directed and written by Ha Zhichao, “The Best Encounter” stars Jin Shijia, Qiu Ze, Zhang Junning, and Jiang Peiyao. The film combines dreamlike visuals with sharp and humorous storytelling to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals with mental disabilities. It explores themes of healing and portrays the profound and moving emotions present in everyday life.

The movie follows the story of Cao Luyi, a disillusioned B-ultrasound doctor, who finds solace and inspiration after working at the Dongshan Courtyard Nursing Home. There, he encounters the extraordinary love between Liu Yingjun (Qiu Ze) and Wu Yanzi (Zhang Junning), a couple with special needs. Their unwavering love gradually changes Cao Luyi, who harbors a secret of his own. However, an unexpected accident forces everyone to face difficult choices.

The newly released “First Sight” poster exudes warmth and dreaminess, with vibrant colors enveloping picturesque landscapes. The three protagonists appear carefree, as if walking through a world untouched by impurities. The poster captures the essence of their inner wishes, with the adult-looking yet childishly dressed Yingjun holding a swallow in one hand and a colorful balloon rising high into the sky with the other.

In the preview, audiences witness the tender journey of Yingjun and Yanzi, from shy and tentative gestures to embracing each other with beaming smiles. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of their everyday lives.

Following the screening, director Ha Zhichao and lead actor Zhang Junning took part in a discussion where they shared behind-the-scenes stories and engaged in deep interactions with the audience. Ha revealed that the inspiration for the film came from a real orphanage, where he was deeply affected by the facilities and the children residing there. He intended to convey this emotional impact through the movie.

Zhang Junning, who also visited the orphanage during the film’s preparation, expressed gratitude for encountering the script at a time when she was contemplating life and death. Playing the role of Yanzi brought her strength and courage. She commended the growth Yanzi undergoes throughout the film, from bravery to even greater bravery.

Audiences were enthralled by the film’s unique materials and romantic presentation. Some viewers described it as a dreamy utopia, with the first half setting a humorous and lighthearted tone and the second half evoking tears. Qiu Ze and Zhang Junning’s breakout performances left a deep impression, with some even mistaking them for new faces. Viewers praised the warmth and profoundness of the relationship between Yingjun and Yanzi, noting that it surpassed that of many ordinary couples.

“The Best Encounter” successfully melds sincere and moving emotional descriptions with dreamlike visuals, providing an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film allows audiences to explore the meaning of life amidst tears and laughter.

Directed by Ha Zhichao and starring Jin Shijia, Qiu Ze, Zhang Junning, and Jiang Peiyao, “The Best Encounter” is produced by Chenming Films (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Lingguang Films Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Beijing High Altitude Swing Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd. The film is set to be released nationwide soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

