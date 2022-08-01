Mamoru Oshii’s classic animation “Ghost in the Shell” will appear in the “Fun Animation” section of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival Beijing in 4K and IMAX. .

Heike Monogatari: The Dog King

“Heike Story: Dog King” is a new masterpiece by Japanese animation genius Yuasa Masaki, adapted from the novel “Heike Story Dog King Volume” by Furukawa Hiroo. The friendship story between the master and the fish. “Heike Monogatari: Dog King” was shortlisted for the Horizon Unit of the 78th Venice Film Festival last year. It is full of creativity, imagination and appeal. The production lineup is luxurious. The cartoonist Matsumoto Daiyo served as the original draft of the character, Nogi Yakiko served as the script, and Otomo Yoshihide Make music.

In 2002, Yamamura Koji became famous in the first battle with “Head Mountain”. His animation style is unique, often with stream of consciousness and surrealism. This time, his new work “A Thousand Thousand North” will appear at the Beijing Film Festival, which won the Contrechamp Award at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. As he himself said, “Animation is a ‘dream’ that you see with your eyes open.” You can only enjoy the dreamland when you sit in the cinema and devote yourself to it.

“Forest Adventure” and “All About My Family” are also two works that made stunning appearances at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France this year. Among them, “Forest Adventure” had a special screening in the official selection unit, “All About My Family” ” won the Long-form Animation Jury Award.

“Journey to the Forest” is a new work released by Brazilian director Ale Abrupt in the past ten years. It is set in a natural landscape and tells a story about friendship. Taking childhood as a place to return to one’s true nature from the current turbulent times is undoubtedly the spiritual medicine we need most right now.

His previous work The Boys and the World won the 43rd Animated Anne Award for Best Independent Animated Film and was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 88th Academy Awards. Different from the minimalism of “The Boy and the World“, Alai Abreu used rich colors in “Journey to the Forest” this time, and gave the picture layers and dynamism in a hand-painted way. He admits that the animation of Studio Ghibli has a profound influence on him, and at the same time, he also draws inspiration from a large number of paintings, “Forest Adventure” especially refers to Matisse’s paper-cut works.

All About My Family is a unique stop-motion animation that tells the story of an Italian immigrant family. French director Alain Ugetto interweaves his family memories with historical background to create this “private epic”.

Alan Ugetto used stop-motion animation in his first animated feature “Jasmine”, and this time he chose to use puppets to shape the characters and fill in the details with everyday items such as charcoal, broccoli, chestnuts, and sugar cubes. “All About My Family” also invited the famous Italian film scorer Nicola Piovani (“Life is Beautiful”) to write the music for the film, adding a lot of nostalgic and romantic atmosphere to the rough background of the film . (Text/Reporter Xiao Yang)

