After the 1-1 loss against Defensa and the leadership move with AFA and the arbitration management due to the errors of the judges that harmed Talleres in the last two games, the magnifying glass of Mundo Talleres once again turns to the virtues that the team continues to show. first team led by Javier Gandolfi. Until Fernando Rapallini saw as a penalty the simulation of a foul by Nicolás “Uvita” Fernández in view of the proximity of Juan Rodríguez, the party was managed by Talleres and the axis had once again been Rodrigo Garro.

What’s more, the “T” took the lead thanks to a free kick that could not be stopped by Ezequiel Unsain and that crossed the barrier when it was opened in the middle. “These are things that are happening. Sometimes I try something and it doesn’t work, but there is a benefit. Against Platense I had to kick, they took it from me and, then, the goal was scored by Pizzini”, he was able to tell World Don the podcast on Tuesday, February 28.

It was Rodrigo Garro’s fifth goal at Talleres, the second from a free kick, and they have all been great goals. Is there a secret? He knew something to tell.

-Do you stay after practice?

-We practice a lot with the boys, after the practices. I don’t think it’s the best.

-Where does the punch come from in free throws? Is it for someone in particular?

-I was always kicking, when I was little I kicked at the boarding house. I always do it. I don’t think it’s someone who marked me.

Rodrigo Garro’s five goals in Talleres. Four from outside the area and two from a free kick ⚽️🎯pic.twitter.com/i7yRgAuu3E — El Tuiter Matador (@ElTuiterMaTador) March 13, 2023

Physical change and demand

Press, hold the ball and the blows of the rivals. Garro also spoke about that recently. “When I arrived I was 72 kilos and today I am 75. I increased my muscle mass. Everything goes hand in hand with what Talleres offers you. It has the best gym, nutritionist, everything. But it requires you to give everything, ”said the former Institute and Atlético de Rafaela.

In relation to that, the Albiazul president Andrés Fassi, made a detailed description of what it means for the team, on the occasion of the launch of the 2023 season called “Mística Albiazul”. “The negotiation with the Institute was not easy. Not by Institute. Your president was excellent. It was not easy because of the fan syndrome. It is not easy for a player so identified from the formation to move to another team in the city. We’ve been wanting you to come for a long time. The previous leadership did not want to give in. He had to see your decision to come. Our captain is an idol and did the lower ones in Belgrano; another, it’s you, who come from the Institute. In football, human and football quality and commitment are valued. You have all three. It gives me pleasure. The people of the Institute have to applaud you. Today the Workshops do it. You have to break with the mysticisms, ”acknowledged the manager.

Then, the manager was surgical about the demand that Garro lives. “You are on the rise and you have the mentality to play and be successful, outside. Not many are. Workshops will help you in that stage of consolidation in which you are. Demanding more is to make yourself better so that you fulfill your goals and dreams. If a flyer in Qatar did 70 to 75 sprints at high speed, why did you do 40? For telling you. If you can do the 70s…When you do, you’ll be in Europe. Let there be no doubt. And you’re not last year’s Garro; You are another, totally different. What the coaching staff did helped a lot. We are glad that you take advantage of this chance”, Fassi closed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

