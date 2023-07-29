The best gold earrings for your wedding day: how to choose the perfect pair

If you are getting married soon, you naturally want to plan everything in advance so that you have as little stress as possible on the wedding day. This also includes planning your wedding look. Often the dress, makeup and hair are planned and arranged ahead of time, but the accessories are sometimes forgotten. Jewelry is also often part of your look and also depends on your dress and hairstyle. In this article we will discuss which earrings are perfect for your wedding day

Gold earrings in different types of gold

There are different types of gold earrings, differentiated by their karat content and color. Karat refers to the purity of gold, with 24k being the purest form. However, pure gold is too soft for filigree jewelry, which is why it is often alloyed with other metals. 18k gold or 16k gold is a popular choice as it contains less pure gold and can last a long time without sacrificing beauty.

As for color, gold comes in different shades. Yellow gold is the classic choice and has a warm and timeless appeal. White gold is created by mixing gold with white metals such as silver or palladium and is often plated with rhodium to give it a shiny finish. Rose gold, with its romantic pink hue, is achieved by mixing gold with copper and silver. It exudes a unique and feminine charm. Yellow gold pairs beautifully with warmer skin tones with yellow or olive undertones, adding warmth and radiance. Cool skin tones with pink undertones are enhanced by the soft and romantic glow of rose gold. White gold is versatile and suits a range of skin tones, especially those with neutral or cool undertones. Ultimately, it’s important to try on different shades of gold and see how they interact with your complexion to find out which color enhances your natural beauty and best suits your skin tone.

Choosing the type and color of gold for earrings comes down to personal preference and style, so everyone can find the perfect combination for their taste and complexion.

How to choose the perfect pair of gold earrings based on your face shape

When choosing gold earrings for your wedding day, it is important to consider your face shape. Certain earrings flatter certain face shapes more than others. Considering your face shape can help you find the perfect pair that complements your facial features. Here are some tips to guide you:

Round face: Opt for long, square earrings, such as dangling earrings or teardrop earrings, which elongate and slim the face.Oval face: Most earring shapes suit oval faces. Experiment with different shapes and sizes, from studs to hoop earrings, to accentuate your balanced features.Square Face: Soften the corners of your face with curved or rounded earrings like hoop earrings or teardrops. Avoid geometric or square shapes. Heart-shaped face: choose earrings that widen the lower part of your face. Try chandelier or teardrop earrings to balance your features. Diamond Face: Choose earrings that broaden the forehead or jawline. Triangular or oval earrings work well, as do stud earrings or cluster-shaped pendants.

As you can see, there is a matching pair of earrings for every face shape to complement your look.

You can opt for simple gold earrings, but also for earrings with diamonds or pearls. (Photo: Carmen Alarcon)

Bridal hairstyles and earrings made of gold

When it comes to bridal hairstyles, choosing the right gold earrings can elevate your entire look. Follow these tips to find the perfect combination:

Updos: For intricate updos like buns or chignons, choose statement earrings that sparkle without overwhelming the hairstyle. Drop earrings with pearls or diamonds can create an elegant and timeless effect. Half-up, half-down hairstyles: Delicate and light earrings are the be-all and end-all to balance the hairstyle. Choose dainty stud earrings or small hoop earrings to add a touch of sophistication to the hairstyle without overpowering it. Loose curls or waves: Opt for longer earrings to complement the flowy and romantic appeal. Chandeliers or teardrop-shaped earrings with intricate details can accentuate the softness of the hairdo. Short Hair: Short-haired brides can have an elegant and stylish look on their big day, and choosing the right gold earrings can add the perfect finishing touch. The perfect earrings for these brides are: classic diamond or pearl studs, small to medium hoop earrings and ear cuffs.

What budget for the earrings of gold

It is very understandable that the cost of your wedding day is high and you may not want to spend too much money on gold earrings. On the one hand, gold earrings are a good investment for the future and really worth the money in the long run. On the other hand, you may not have the budget to do so at the moment. To make sure you stay on budget, it’s a good idea to do the following things:

Inquire about different prices. Take the time to compare the prices of different jewelry stores and suppliers. This way you can determine which pieces of jewelery offer the best value for money while also meeting your requirements. Buying gold earrings online is also a good option, as online retailers often have cheaper deals than brick-and-mortar stores. Use gold earrings that you already own. Perhaps you once received beautiful earrings from your partner or parents that have sentimental value. These earrings are great to wear on your wedding day. Buy Second Hand or Vintage Style Jewelry: Buying second hand jewelry can be a great way to save money without sacrificing quality or style because many second-hand items will retain their original value if they are well cared for over time. Because vintage pieces tend to be one-of-a-kind pieces, you can find truly one-of-a-kind designs at a fraction of the cost compared to buying brand new pieces off the shelf. Choose lab-grown stones: Lab-grown pearls and diamonds are an affordable alternative to gold earrings for your wedding day. These lab grown gemstones are just as beautiful as their natural counterparts but less expensive. By choosing lab grown pearls and diamonds, you can enjoy the elegance and luxury of these gemstones without breaking the bank. Their sustainable and ethical manufacturing process also adds to their appeal, making them a responsible choice for environmentally conscious brides.

Choosing the perfect pair of gold earrings for your wedding day should be an exciting and thrilling experience. With these tips, you can find the right type of gold that suits your budget and style, while also considering factors like face shape, hairstyle, and budget. Earrings are meant to complete your wedding look. By following the tips above, you are sure to find earrings that suit your look. From lab grown diamonds to vintage pieces with sentimental value, there are many options when it comes to finding stunning yet affordable bridal earrings.

Author: fsb – Title photo: Oksana Zub

