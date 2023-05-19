For a long time now I’ve been dreaming of finding a place that I can go to once a week/two weeks/month and where they will give me a facial massage that will replace the facial yoga routine that I can’t stand.

That’s why when Monique contacted me and suggested that I come to her to try the sculpt facial method, I was immediately intrigued. When I researched her Instagram page and found out that she regularly takes care ofMichal Ansky (a woman who understands something about the muscles of the face) who also calls her “the best kept secret in Hod Hasharon” (of course I stole that phrase for the title), I immediately opened a journal.

The Disclosure Division: The first treatment I received was free, but it’s not a collaboration and I don’t have a discount. I had an excellent experience and it seems to me that this is a not very well-known field that could interest other women, especially if they are my type (ie: do not go to beauticians regularly, do not do botox and at the same time believe in yoga for the face):

Before we let Monique touch our faces, a little background: She is 51 years old and a mother of two sons (just like me, but the similarities end here). She was born in the Netherlands and for the past twenty or so years has lived in Paris (15 years) and London (7 years).

Before she landed here in Sharon, she was a fashion designer (graduated from FIT in New York) with her own brand that was sold all over the world, including at Harrods in London and Bella Bon Marche in Paris. If that’s not enough, she also managed to design collections for fashion houses such as Etro and Gerard Darrell. I asked her for a picture from that time, and this is what she sent me:

Monique and Tom Ford when she was still a fashion designer

How do you get from fashion design, Paris and La Beaune to a facial massage? (Monique answered in English, get a free translation)

Monique: A few years ago I started wanting to slow down. When I was designing I felt that I was focusing on the surface and I started to want to go deeper and refer to the well being of women. I started researching facial massage techniques around the world and that’s how I came to the sculpt face massage method. This is a completely natural technique that allows you to work both on the surface (and soften wrinkles) and on the deep muscles.

what The benefits of the sculpt face massage?

Muscle tension relief. Pores reduction. Helps with headaches and jaw pain. Encourages oxygen flow to the skin. Stimulates collagen production. Reduces phenomena such as a double chin and falls on the sides of the lips and cheeks. Reduces puffiness and dark spots under the eyes. Those who manage to introduce the treatment with the method into their routine will find that their skin looks healthier, more vital and elastic. The face seems to open. This method is also good for those who have facial nerve palsy (Bell’s syndrome) or other medical problems with the facial muscles.

(A reminder that if there is a medical problem – consult with your doctor. ShG)

What is the difference between a professional facial and yoga treatment that I (don’t) do alone at home?

The treatment encourages blood circulation, improves drainage in the lymphatic system, and relieves muscle tension. I work on the deep muscles and adjust the treatment personally. In yoga the face does not go that deep and only focuses on some of the muscles that I reach.

How often should the treatment be repeated?

At least once a month (if it’s Bell’s syndrome or another specific problem, I recommend once every two weeks). Of course the more the better, like going to the gym.

The question of the questions: Can the treatment replace Botox and fillers?

Definitely. When I started researching the topic I mainly wanted to find a natural alternative to botox and fillers. Even if someone is trying to stop Botox and injections, the treatment will be excellent for her. Those who want to experiment simultaneously with the use of Botox and fillers should only wait a month after the injections. By the way, all the ingredients I use during the treatment are 100% natural. Everything is organic and brewed in my laboratory.

