The best memes of a unique Superclásico SPORTS The Intransigent

The date 15 of the Professional League presented a new edition of the Superclásico that left the victory of River about Boca. In addition, there was a pitched battle between the two teams minutes from the end. Which had a particularity because Miguel Borja he never noticed the incidents and celebrated the goal as if everything were in perfect harmony. And this sparked a host of memes.

Why did they fight?

Before Boca travels to Chile to visit Colo Colo within the framework of the Copa Libertadores, Nicholas Figal He had brief contact with the Argentine media and released a statement that did not go unnoticed. “Then we will go to the Gallinero to have a good game”, he expressed. Which fed the preview of the Superclásico that took place in the Monumental.

After Miguel Borja’s goal, Augustine Palavecino He faced the defender and began to celebrate the goal in his face. This resulted in Sergio Romero exit the arc to face it. Here there was a confusion, because the players of both teams understood that their teammates were going to fight with blows. Therefore, a riot was generated in the central circle.

He never realized they were fighting

“I don’t know, I don’t know, I was celebrating here and I don’t know what happened. I didn’t know anything, I looked back and saw that they were all together. But, the important thing was that he won, ”said Miguel Borja. And this is exposed by the transmission of the meeting. Since you can see how the player celebrates, while behind him a battle broke out.

Are there players in trouble with the police?

Prosecutor Celsa Ramírez will open records for Marcos Rojos, Luis Vázquez, Alan Varela and Agustín Palavecino for the events that occurred. However, the most complicated is the central marker. Since the reports indicate that he could receive a fine for having assaulted a police officer and entering the field without authorization.