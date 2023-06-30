The best memes of Julio Iglesias on a day of the month that bears his name

one day from end junea classic of social networks reappears to make more than one smile: the memes in reference to the seventh month of the year, with Julio Iglesias as hero.

Since the time of the pandemic, the use of the image of the Spanish singer to announce the arrival of the month of July is a joke that occurs on a recurring basis. The simplicity of the joke makes it easy for everyone to understand and allows for a wide variety of memes adapted to the photos of the “I forgot to live” singer.

Consulted previously about this way of using his image, the artist commented that they seem “nice, as long as they are not offensive”. And he added: “Once in a while a friend sends me one and I die laughing. I don’t know who started that, but it’s a funny story. I have seen some unpleasant things that I did not like, but that always happens.

The best memes of “July has arrived”

Although there is still 1 day left to finish the month, the memes about the arrival of julio They already stomp on social networks, mainly in Twitter which is where you can find a large community that is fanatical about jokes and sarcasm.

There are even those who took the meme beyond the networks and transformed it into funny t-shirts with the face of Julio Iglesias.

Critics of the “July arrived” memes

Although the vast majority of Internet users laugh at the memes about Julio Iglesias, there are some who are against your publicationalleging that the annual repetition of each one of them causes them to lose grace.

