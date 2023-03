From the movie casino to second-hand shopping to a coffee break or a date with a glass of sparkling wine, you can do a lot in the 5th district. We can also indulge in our favorite pastime in Margareten at various corners: eating! That’s why we tell you our favorite restaurants in the 5th district of Vienna. You can find even more tips in our list 1050 Vienna. Sign up at […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook