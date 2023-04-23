Sisley’s hair oil spends time with me in hotels around the world

>>>

Hair Rituel by Sisley is arguably the best thing to happen to hair

(Marie Claire, 2021)

I wrote about my love story with Sisley Hair Ritual hair products here in detail when our first collaboration came up about six months ago. Summary of the previous episodes for those who missed it:

Behind the series, forty years of research at the Sisley Paris laboratories, more than 180 international awards and countless laudatory reviews across the web, including a TikTok storm that turned their scalp serum into a bestseller sold worldwide once every three seconds. With the launch, Vogue called the series a game changer in the field of hair care.

>>>

When I say love story, I mean it. Their hair oil is a product that I recommend without any reservations: no matter how I started the day – with beautiful and shiny hair or tired and bouncy hair, two drops of it and the hair is upgraded on several levels. The only problem with it is the price, therefore I am happy to say that until 4/29 at midnight there is a 20% discount on the entire series with the code shelly20.

Something else: You will also receive a 50 ml Revitalizing Straightening shampoo as a gift.

>>>

what is on the menu?

Five types of shampoo (for those who want volume, for those who don’t want volume, for dyed hair).

hair conditioner Extremely concentrated.

mask To be used once or twice a week.

feed oil – Basili promises that this oil makes the hair shiny and vital three times already from the first use. I think they are conceited.

Scalp serum – A therapeutic serum that strengthens and renews the roots of the hair and has become a Tiktok star. Suitable for those who suffer from shedding or thinning. The recommendation is to repeat the treatment every other day for a month, and then twice a week for two months. I can’t recommend from experience because for now I don’t have the problems he treats.

and also: A spray emulsion for protection from sun, chlorine and salt and a spray for a full look.

>>>

My choices:

1. First of all the oil. This is a real change that you see immediately. I use it after straightening the hair with dafni, or a few drops on damp hair if I intend to leave it wavy.

2. Shampoo (this is the link to the shampoo I use, but adjust what suits you) and a mask. The shampoo is very concentrated and leaves the hair clean and light. You don’t have to use it every day and you can combine it with a cheaper shampoo. When debating between a conditioner and a mask (if you are from the undecided tribe and not from the burdening tribe) I always prefer masks whose effect is deeper.

>>>

Regardless of the hair, an important reminder for the beginning of the week:

Stay with me

Let’s just breathe