The Bibilee Studio 2023 autumn and winter series is themed with “Invisible Cities”, continuing the idea of ​​futuristic girlism

The Bibilee Studio 2023 autumn and winter series is titled “Invisible City”, borrowing the name of the city and using the city as a container to carry the metaphysical thinking and imagination of the world. The retro and trendy elements are interspersed, and the three-dimensional and multi-faceted folds are used to weave a huge urban kaleidoscope.

This season consists of two series, “The lost city” and “The future city”, which interpret the inseparable relationship between the past and the future of these two cities and the present. The overall style extends along the folds of the brand, bringing together multi-cultural elements across the ages, converging and merging, presenting an all-encompassing urban style.

Fabrics of different textures, patterns and uses collide and interweave here: through imitation denim, woolen and other elements, the rich fruits from the past are displayed, and this city of the past is portrayed; moreover, three-dimensional tailoring and elegant fabrics are used, combined with AI The intelligent painting “Invisible City” prints, irregular holes, overlapping and stitching weave a futuristic city built on the territory of the oriental girl’s universe.

When we look at the city through the kaleidoscope, we can see the multiple relationships between people and the city, people and people, the city and the past, and the city and the future. The city is like a miniature model of a perfect world. And this brand-new city built on the territory of the oriental girl’s universe is well-structured, poised, orderly, and unhurried. It absorbs the richest historical fruits, expounds an inclusive present, and personally weaves new powerful springs for the future.

