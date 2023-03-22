Nehuel Huanchuman travels through the province of Neuquén on a bicycle with the aim of promoting an environmentally friendly philosophy of life. His means of transportation was recently stolen in the provincial capital and he was unable to continue the trip. He now asks for help to find her and offers her labor in the construction to recover after having lost everything.

In dialogue with RÍO NEGRO, the 43-year-old man told that he came from Chile 15 days ago and that his passage through Neuquén was circumstantial as part of a great itinerary that takes you from place to place promoting bio-construction and construction from Permaculture design.

Nehuen’s bike and all his travel gear.

“I am a master builder and I have a lot of experience in traditional construction, but today I exercise my knowledge in a building style that is respectful of the environment and with respect for our resources,” explained.

Regarding the robbery, he explained that “my life is on the bike” and that he could only keep the cell phone and the document, that all the rest left in an oversight in the Central Park of Neuquén capital.

Along with the vehicle, there was his tent, sleeping bag, tools. “It was my house, everything was there”counted.

Nehuen travels promoting bioconstruction and construction based on Permaculture design.

Nehuen wanted to make the complaint but since he did not have the number of the bicycle frame at hand, the police could not do much.

To give notice of the appearance of his belongings or to contact him for any work he can do, Nehuen published a post on his social networks and your contact number 2944169783.

Nehuen during one of his trips.



