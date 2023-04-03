From BZ/dpa

US actress Kaley Cuoco (37, “The Big Bang Theory”) and her boyfriend, “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey (40), have become parents.

“Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light in our lives!” the actress said in a post on her Instagram. They are “overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle”. Cuoco also published several photos of her daughter, her husband and herself. In addition, she announced the date of birth: March 30.

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Pelphrey also posted a post featuring the family. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soul mate and best friend,” he wrote.

Cuoco and Pelphrey met in April 2022 at the premiere of the new season of “Ozark” and first showed up as a couple on Instagram in May. They walked the red carpet together at the Emmy awards gala in September. Cuoco announced her pregnancy in October. Cuoco only announced his marriage to Karl Cook in September 2021. The actress married the rider and horse trainer in June 2018. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for two years.

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Cuoco became famous through the US series “The Big Bang Theory”. In it she played the waitress and actress Penny, who is friends with a group of weird scientists. The award-winning sitcom came to an end in 2019 after 12 years and 279 episodes.