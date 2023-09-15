“The Big Dipper”, an elegant and personal drama

Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most heartfelt and personal films of Philippe Garrel’s entire career: this is how “The Big Dipper” can be described, a film coming out this week, in which we perceive the emotions that the French director born in 1948 wanted to share with us spectators with this touching project.

At the center is a family that deals with puppet shows: the latest generation of this rich tradition is made up of three characters played by Garrel’s three children, namely Louis, Esther and Léna.

Even if the head of the family appears as an alter ego of the author himself, you can feel how personal there is in this story: in addition to the family references, all the French director’s favorite themes are present. From love to friendship, passing through the often self-destructive choices of those who have the artist’s soul within them, “The Big Dipper” really seems like a sort of mosaic of the entire cinema of the director of beautiful films like “J’ entends plus la guitare” (1991) and “Les amants réguliers” (2005).

The first sequences are enough to notice how this feature film was born under a star marked by the great passion that Garrel has for the history of art and in particular for that of cinema: one can in fact find references to François Truffaut and, specifically, to a beautiful scene at child’s height from his debut masterpiece “The 400 Blows” from 1959.

The Big Dipper

A melancholy look

Among the main “children” of that Nouvelle Vague of which Truffaut was part, Garrel began making short films during his adolescence and from that moment on he has always maintained an incisive and elegant look at the same time. In this case, however, it is above all melancholy takes over, with reference, in particular in some truly moving passages, to how certain traditions are now dying. This small feature film is a whispered film which has some slight declines in the second part, but which still manages to strike the elegance of the staging and the general delicacy of the tone with which he wants to carry forward his messages.

Many of Garrel’s works are in black and white, while in this case the director opted for colours, perhaps to best convey all the magic of a profession from times gone by, capable of surprising and creating wonder.