Easter is just around the corner – eggs are being hung up everywhere for decoration and in the supermarket the egg packs are being picked up much more frequently. But which eggs are actually the best?

According to a study, every German eats an average of 239 eggs a year – that’s almost one egg every day and a half. “Far too much,” says farmer Astrid Masson from the organic farm “Domäne Dahlem”. But how can egg consumption be reduced? Are organic eggs the better alternative? And what goes on behind the scenes of egg production? Astrid Masson explains this in this podcast episode.

You can find the episode here or listen directly to the player here:

In the t-online podcast “Green light – more sustainability in everyday life”, moderator Alexandra Schaller talks to farmer Astrid Masson. She explains the background of egg production and reflects on the consumer behavior of the Germans. The connection between the clearing of rainforests and egg consumption subsequently plays a major role.