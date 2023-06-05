The big lotus in Baoshishan Future Science and Technology City… “Transparent Heroes”, a laughing marriage that happened in Hangzhou-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The big lotus in Baoshishan Future Science and Technology City… “Transparent Heroes”, a laughing marriage that happened in Hangzhou

Hangzhou Daily News On June 5th, the movie “Transparent Heroes” held a road show in Hangzhou Baimeihui Studios to accept the test of the first batch of audiences in the country. Facing the first batch of audiences who walked into the theater in the true sense, the two leading actors Shi Ce and Wang Hao felt uneasy while being excited. As new film actors, this is also the first time for them to act as leading actors and actresses in a movie and participate in a road show. Communicate at close range.

The movie “Transparent Heroes” tells the story of the “little transparent” Huang Xiaolu and the “transparent man” Wu Cong, who has become transparent due to an accident, and a story of laughing and laughing, mutual redemption, love and killing. The film will be released in June It will be released nationwide on the 30th, and the summer holiday will start with laughter.

At the road show in Hangzhou, the two leading actors felt very cordial. Because at this time last year, the film was being shot in Hangzhou. Hangzhou landmarks and scenic spots such as “Big Lotus”, Gem Mountain, Future Science and Technology City, and Sansheng Stone appeared on the big screen, adding a lot of color to the film.

At the road show, Shi Ce and Wang Hao shared their journey from obscurity to co-starring in the hero and heroine of the movie.

Shi Ce was very emotional: “I am 30 years old this year. From the age of 25 to 30, I seem to have been running and working hard.” She hopes that the audience can also be like the yellow deer she plays, although the deer “crash”, But go ahead.

Wang Hao said, “I didn’t expect so many people to come to see it. As an actor, I am very satisfied if I can bring joy to everyone.”

The film is also regarded as a “spin-off product” of the popular variety show “Annual Comedy Contest”. In addition to Shi Ce and Wang Hao’s “Hao Shi Cheng Quan” partners in the first season, the film also gathers familiar players such as Sun Tianyu, Song Muzi, Jiang Shimeng, Liu Siwei, Guo Dabao, Qiang Dongdong, and Wang Buran.