ROME – The vicissitudes that have characterized the automotive sector have not spared the bicycle sector either. According to the data just released by Confindustria Ancma (Association of motorcycle and motorcycle accessories) the trend of the bike market in 2022Between procurement problems, cost increases, product shortages and uncertainties related to the geopolitical context, led to a 10% decrease over the previous year. In any case, over 1.7 million (1,772,000) bicycles were sold in 2022, with e-bikes which, thanks to 337,000 units, grew by 14% (+72% from 2019) and muscle bikes recorded instead 1,435,000 purchases (-15%).





The volume of business generated by specialized shops (where over 68% of purchases are made), large-scale distribution and online sales is on the increase, which together total a value of 3.2 billion euros, up by 18% on the 2021 (+52% compared to 2019).

In detail of the pedal assisted models, 52% of bikes are e-city, 43% e-mtb, 4% e-racing/gravel, while e-cargos rise to 1%. E-Bikes already represent 19% of the total bike market, in which 29% is made up of mountain bikes, 26% city-trekking bikes, 15% children’s bikes, 8% racing-gravel bikes and 2% from folding ones. The industrial indicators of the sector also follow the market trend with the production of e-Bikes growing (+10%) compared to 2021 following the increase in domestic demand, while with 2,385,000 pieces, the national production of muscle bicycles.





In any case, according to Ancma data, these figures reaffirm the primacy of the Italian cycle industry within the European market. “The importance of the role that pedal-operated two-wheelers have conquered today in mobility and sport is confirmed – declared the president of Ancma, Paolo Magri – A value that brings with it a great industrial tradition made up of excellence, which is the driving force in Italy, and the needs of many road users, who increasingly deserve safety and cycling infrastructures, as well as many business prospects linked to the cycling tourism attractiveness of Italy. We believe the time has come to move from incentives to purchase to incentives to use; as an association we ask, on the basis of the recent indication of the European Parliament, to lower the VAT rate on bikes and on products in the supply chain: an intervention which, together with the promotion of the culture of the bike, can activate virtuous processes that are much more structural and effective than incentives upon purchase”.





Finally, Ancma underlines the need to bring the production of components back to Italy and Europe, precisely because of the economic and strategic importance of the cycle sector and its potential growth.