The Birth of A Phenomenal Dance Drama: Observations and Thoughts on the National Dance Drama “A Dream of Red Mansions” – A Cultural Phenomenon of 2023

The birth of a phenomenal dance drama: Observations and Thoughts on the National Dance Drama “A Dream of Red Mansions”

On August 5 this year, the winners of the 13th Chinese Dance “Lotus Award” Dance Drama Award were announced, and the original national dance drama “A Dream of Red Mansions” rose to prominence. Under the guidance of the Propaganda Department of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee, planned by the Jiangsu Cultural Investment Group, and produced by the Jiangsu Grand Theater, the dance drama has garnered praise for its profound cultural connotation, exquisite aesthetic expression, and outstanding artistic expression. Since its premiere in September 2021, the play has toured more than 110 shows across the country, visited more than 20 cities, and met more than 200,000 audiences, making it a “phenomenal” dance drama work.

The dance drama has triggered a series of cultural phenomena, including creating a sensation in the performing arts market. The popularity of the drama has made it difficult to obtain tickets, with theaters being sold out wherever it goes. This has attracted a devoted fan base and led to an increase in word-of-mouth and box office success.

Additionally, the dance drama has sparked a cultural tourism craze, with people traveling to various cities to see the show. This has become a huge motivation for many people to embark on new journeys, leading to an increase in tourism and promoting performing arts as a new growth point in the integrated development of culture and tourism.

One of the most striking cultural phenomena ignited by the dance drama is the “youthful enthusiasm of ‘dreaming back to the Red Mansion and talking about the past and the present,” as the average age of the audience is around 27 years old. This has created a different kind of connection with the play, leading to a youthful interpretation and tribute to classic masterpieces.

The dance drama has also sparked a trend of “advocating tradition and re-reading classics,” with many young audiences spending time studying the original work and the history behind it. Additionally, fans have shown enthusiasm for interacting with the performance through social media platforms, further amplifying the charm of stage art.

The success of the dance drama “A Dream of Red Mansions” can be attributed to its high-quality artistic interpretation, which inspires the audience’s connection to the Red Mansions, national memory, and life feelings. The directors, Li Xing and Li Chao, utilized modern aesthetics and style to interpret the classic story, creating a fresh perspective for young audiences. The dance drama unfolds a bold and delicate concept of love, leading a large number of young people from “outsiders” to “dream people.” The creative use of Chinese ink painting on stage creates a sense of visual surprise and a blank space for imagination.

Furthermore, the music of the dance drama is an exploration and innovation, with Chinese and Western music playing at the same time and complementing each other, providing new possibilities for the integrated development of national dance drama music in the future.

The birth of “A Dream of Red Mansions” as a phenomenal dance drama echoes in the hearts of audiences, connecting the past and the present with contemporary tension, making it a timeless and impactful piece of art.

