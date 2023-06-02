The blockade in Neuquén was lifted and on Monday it will resume in another place

The group of Social Development workers that has been filing a claim since May for complaints of transfers to the plant and unjustified reclassifications, resumed the cut-off measure on Avenida Mosconi at the intersection with Anaya this morning as reported yesterday. The lockdown was extended until 3:00 p.m. Next Monday at 11 a.m. they must appear at the Neuquén Ombudsman’s Office for a meeting, however they announced that they will make another cut but another point in the city. Although they did not want to report the location of the measure, they assured that “it will be in a very busy place.”

The referent of the self-summoned workers, Lorena Zarate, spoke in RIO NEGRO RADIO and pointed out that they continue with the measure due to the lack of answers to their demands. He explained that they hope to be able to obtain answers not only to the request for recategorization, but also to the claim of “colleagues who are poorly framed from the beginning of the collective bargaining agreement where some are with a level below or two”.

Zarate reported that the dialogue table was from 8 at the Undersecretary of Laborbut they continued in the cut until they communicate what has been decided. Then, when the meeting ended, he said that what was discussed “had nothing to do with what we are claiming”so they were going to continue with the demonstration.

He explained that the decision not to approach the undersecretary is to “avoid conflicts”, since the ATE-UPCN unions will participate in the meetingtwo unions with which they have held discussions because the workers They maintain that “they did not support the claim and were complicit in the decree launched in January.” The worker indicated that today, the self-convened group is not being represented by the unions and only has the support of the CTA.

The claim is for complaints of passes to the plant and unjustified reclassifications. Photo: Matias Subat

At the same time, he pointed out that they expect this meeting to bring new results since there have not been any so far, “let’s not forget that there are several people who are at the table and they all have to agree.”

On the other hand, he reported that the first workers began to arrive from the early hours of the morning to resume the measure that was announced yesterday and they hope that the call will be massive with around 200 workers and workers. Zárate clarified that although there are 200 people who take the measure, there are many more lThe workers who demand recategorization become almost 2,000 people who “have been unemployed since day one alongside us.”

From early on, a self-summoned group remains in front of Social Development. Photo: Matias Subat

Regarding the meeting announced with the Ombudsman for next Monday, the worker commented that it was agreed for 11 in the morning. “We have a firm proposal and we are anxious to be able to sit down to see what happens,” she said.

Listen to the benchmark for self-summoned Social Development, Lorena Zárate, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

