In the fourth wheel of the week, The price of the blue dollar climbs $2 this Thursday and reaches a new all-time high of $400 pesos. Yesterday, Wednesday, the informal currency had marked a record at $398 during the previous closing.

news news–summary news–55-81″> Read Also Alberto Fernández, on the IMF: “We cannot let them suffocate us”

At noon, in the stock market, the cash dollar with settlement (CCL) rose 0.6% and was trading at $400.83.

For its part, the MEP or Stock Market dollar advanced 1.4% and was trading at $391.74.

Meanwhile, the Argentine country risk was located at 2,378 basis points, according to the index prepared by JP Morgan.

Developing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

