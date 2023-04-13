Home Entertainment The blue dollar breaks a new barrier and is sold at 400 pesos
Entertainment

The blue dollar breaks a new barrier and is sold at 400 pesos

by admin
The blue dollar breaks a new barrier and is sold at 400 pesos

In the fourth wheel of the week, The price of the blue dollar climbs $2 this Thursday and reaches a new all-time high of $400 pesos. Yesterday, Wednesday, the informal currency had marked a record at $398 during the previous closing.

news news–summary news–55-81″>
Read Also

Alberto Fernández, on the IMF: “We cannot let them suffocate us”

At noon, in the stock market, the cash dollar with settlement (CCL) rose 0.6% and was trading at $400.83.

For its part, the MEP or Stock Market dollar advanced 1.4% and was trading at $391.74.

Meanwhile, the Argentine country risk was located at 2,378 basis points, according to the index prepared by JP Morgan.

Developing.

See also  Angelababy Lin Yiyi's sister and brother love fan group posted photos and slapped paparazzi rumors-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

You may also like

Diego Valoyes and the opportunity he was waiting...

Kick involved in controversy: television rights and pornography

Lee Seung Gi responded to the marriage controversy...

Bad news for Paulo Dybala: he withdrew injured...

Despite the government’s efforts, the blue dollar is...

Blocking of Route 22 by families of school...

Ancient Costumes, Fantasy and New “Qingqiu Red Fox”...

The blue dollar today in Córdoba: with a...

Beauty and well-being are on stage at the...

The probability of the “Niño” phenomenon increases between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy