The blue dollar climbed to $685 after learning about the devaluation of the Central Bank

In a day with very high volatility, the blue dollar closed at $685 in the “city” of Buenos Aires, after reaching its maximum peak of $695 after noon. The closing price represents an increase of 90 pesos with respect to the closing price of Friday, August 11.

Regarding financial dollars, the MEP dollar was quoted at $616.13 for the purchase and $617.97 for sale, while the Cash with Settlement (CCL) was located at $610.91 and $640.95 at the buying and selling points, respectively.

This Monday after knowing the results of the PASO, the Central Bank communicated the devaluation of the official exchange rate. In this way, the dollar starts to cost $365.50, which implies a devaluation of 21.8% with respect to the last closing price. It would keep it fixed until the presidential elections in October, according to official sources.

With this official exchange rate adjustment, the “Savings” dollar went on to cost $638as did the “Card” dollar, while the Qatari dollar climbed to $729,20.

As for financial dollars, the MEP Dollar is trading at $604.72 for the purchase and $604.72 for the sale, while the Cash with Settlement (CCL) stands at $613.38 both at the buying and selling points.

interest rate increase

The central bank also raised the interest rate by 21 basis points to 118% to contain deposits in bank accounts and avoid additional pressure on the informal exchange rate.

At the moment, no other measures are known, such as some type of exchange rate simplification. The update of the exchange rate was one of the requirements of the IMF to approve the disbursement of US$7.5 billion.

