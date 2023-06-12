The blue dollar closed stable on June 12, although the stock exchange rates set a record

He blue dollar started the week higher and stood at $484 on sale, while the Cash with Settlement exchange rate reached a new record and exceeded $500, according to the main exchange market quotations. The parallel currency was traded on June 12 at $484 for sale and $479 for purchase, registering an increase of one peso in the first session of June, which marked an increase after operating downwards or without changes in the previous days. The gap with the official exchange rate remains above 100%.

In the stock market, the Cash with Settlement exchange rate reached a new record and exceeded $500, while the MEP or Stock Market approached its historical maximum.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

Cash with Settlement rose $24.7 and reached $504, having reached an all-time nominal record of $504.3 during the day. The gap with the official exchange rate stands at 104.1%, the highest in the last week.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, the MEP or Stock Market rose almost four pesos and reached $477.3, with a gap of 93.3% with respect to the official dollar.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar trades at $486.50 on average.

Qatari dollar

Regarding the prices related to external tourism, the Qatar dollar reached a historical maximum of $516.87,

dollar savings

The savings dollar or solidarity dollar, including taxes, stood at $426.4, while the wholesale exchange rate, regulated by the BCRA, was negotiated at $246.8.

Central Bank balance sheet

The Central Bank (BCRA) closed the first session of the week with sales of US$44 million to satisfy market demands, accumulating a negative balance of US$186 million in the month. While, regional economies contributed revenues of US$9.0 million today and the third tranche of the Export Increase Program has totaled settlements for US$5,197 million.