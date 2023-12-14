The blue dollar collapses at the close of this December 14

The blue dollar collapses at the close of trading on December 14. The parallel currency falls $80 compared to the previous day. This way, The blue dollar was sold for $990 and was purchased for $960.

MEP Dollar

It is that, for his part, the dMEP dollar with the GD30 bond was sold for $1,003.95.

Dollar Counted with Settlement

Meanwhile he Dollar Cash with Settlement was sold at $1,016.48​.

Crypto Dollar

For its part, in the world of cryptocurrencies the ddollar is exchanged at $1010 on average.

Qatar Dollar, Card and Savings

Unified exchange rates are trading at $1,312.00 after a 60 percent tax increase.

Official Dollar

EThe dollar without taxes was negotiated at $832.64, according to the average of the main banks, and in Banco Nación it stood at $820.6. The wholesale dollar was located at $799,98 per unit.

