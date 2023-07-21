The blue dollar continued its bullish rally and broke another historical record on July 21

He Blue dollar closed this July 21 with a new historical record after increasing $4 compared to the previous day. The parallel currency was sold to $529 and $524 for the purchase.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, the mep dollar raised $5 and ended at $497.87.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

While, the dollar Cash with Liquidation it advanced $3 to $532.98.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $522 on average.

Qatari dollar

Regarding the exchange rates applicable to tourist expenses abroad with debit and credit cards, the Qatari dollar closed at $563.04. This exchange rate is applied to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than US$ 300 per month per person

Official Dollar

He dollar without taxes was traded at $281.66​, according to the average of the main banks, and in Banco Nación it increased again and was located at $281. The wholesale dollar was located at $268,78 per unit.

dollar savings

The dólar savings or solidarity dollar, which includes taxes of 30% of the COUNTRY tax and 35% deductible of the Income Tax and Personal Assets, closed in $462.

