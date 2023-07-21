Home » The blue dollar continued its bullish rally and broke another historical record on July 21
The blue dollar continued its bullish rally and broke another historical record on July 21

The blue dollar continued its bullish rally and broke another historical record on July 21

He Blue dollar closed this July 21 with a new historical record after increasing $4 compared to the previous day. The parallel currency was sold to $529 and $524 for the purchase.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, the mep dollar raised $5 and ended at $497.87.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

While, the dollar Cash with Liquidation it advanced $3 to $532.98.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $522 on average.

Qatari dollar

Regarding the exchange rates applicable to tourist expenses abroad with debit and credit cards, the Qatari dollar closed at $563.04. This exchange rate is applied to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than US$ 300 per month per person

Official Dollar

He dollar without taxes was traded at $281.66​, according to the average of the main banks, and in Banco Nación it increased again and was located at $281. The wholesale dollar was located at $268,78 per unit.

dollar savings

The dólar savings or solidarity dollar, which includes taxes of 30% of the COUNTRY tax and 35% deductible of the Income Tax and Personal Assets, closed in $462.

