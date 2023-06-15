The blue dollar ended a bullish streak and collapsed on June 15

The blue dollar collapsed on June 15, to close a day of high volatility with a loss of $9. The informal currency closed at $487 for sale and $482 on the buying end.

MEP dollar

In the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, the MEP or dollar Stock Market fell again and ended the day at $474.91.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

On the other hand the Dollar Cash with Settlement experienced a new rise to once again break the $500 barrier and close at $504.32 for sale.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $494.00 on average.

Qatari dollar

Regarding the exchange rates related to tourism expenditures abroad, the Qatari dollar rose to $519.7widening the gap with the blue dollar.

dollar savings

Also downward, the savings dollar or solidarity dollar, which includes the tax burden, concluded the day at $423.22.

Official Dollar

The currency without taxes falls to $257.50 in the main private banks.