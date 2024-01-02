The blue dollar in Córdoba: how much is it trading for this Tuesday, January 2

This Tuesday, January 2, the parallel dollar in Córdoba is sold at 1,036 pesos, while in the city of Buenos Aires it reaches 1,000 pesos.

Some exchange houses in the capital of Cordoba established a minimum of $500 for retail dollar operations, so they are not carrying out transactions lower than that amount.

Current quote

Purchase: $1,008

Sale: $1,036

Official dollar

The price of the official dollar in Córdoba is $791.92 for purchase and $837.21 for sale.

MEP Dollar

For its part, the MEP AL30 dollar is trading at $919.56 for purchase, and $939 for sale.

While the LEDE dollar is trading at $918.76, for purchase, and $943.41 for sale.

