The blue dollar manages to stabilize this December 20

The blue dollar manages to stabilize this December 20

The blue dollar is trading stable this December 20. Thus, the blue dollar in the selling price is $995 and can be purchased at $960.

MEP Dollar

While, The MEP dollar sells for $953.60.

Dollar Counted with Settlement

The Cashed Settlement dollar (CCL), for its part, is available at $940,07 for sale.

Crypto Dollar

For its part, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $972 on average.

Qatar Dollar, Card and Savings

The unification of exchange rates quotes $1.317,60.

Official Dollar

In the retail market, the average official dollar among private banks is around $841,28 for sale and the listing of Banco Nación is sold at $823,5. For its part, the wholesale dollar opens $803,18.

