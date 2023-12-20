The blue dollar manages to stabilize this December 20

16
The blue dollar is trading stable this December 20. Thus, the blue dollar in the selling price is $995 and can be purchased at $960.
MEP Dollar
While, The MEP dollar sells for $953.60.
Dollar Counted with Settlement
The Cashed Settlement dollar (CCL), for its part, is available at $940,07 for sale.
Crypto Dollar
For its part, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $972 on average.
Qatar Dollar, Card and Savings
The unification of exchange rates quotes $1.317,60.
Official Dollar
In the retail market, the average official dollar among private banks is around $841,28 for sale and the listing of Banco Nación is sold at $823,5. For its part, the wholesale dollar opens $803,18.