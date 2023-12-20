The blue dollar manages to stabilize this December 20

The blue dollar is trading stable this December 20. Thus, the blue dollar in the selling price is $995 and can be purchased at $960.

MEP Dollar

While, The MEP dollar sells for $953.60.

Dollar Counted with Settlement

The Cashed Settlement dollar (CCL), for its part, is available at $940,07 for sale.

Crypto Dollar

For its part, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $972 on average.

Qatar Dollar, Card and Savings

The unification of exchange rates quotes $1.317,60.

Official Dollar

In the retail market, the average official dollar among private banks is around $841,28 for sale and the listing of Banco Nación is sold at $823,5. For its part, the wholesale dollar opens $803,18.

