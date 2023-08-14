The blue dollar opens to a new record this August 14

He Dolar blue the wheel of this August 14 began with a strong rise in its price. The American currency increases $80. In this way, the blue dollar sells for $685 and is bought at $675.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, together with the rise of the blue dollar, the mep dollar with the GD30 bonus sells for $541.29.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

Meanwhile he Contado con Liquidación (CCL), for his part sells for $576.70 for sale.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $670 on average.

Qatari dollar

While, for consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars per month, The Qatar dollar is valued at $597.06.

dollar savings

Meanwhile, with a difference of more than $50 compared to the blue dollar, the savings or solidarity dollar started the day at $522.38.

Official Dollar

In the retail market, the official dollar on average among private banks is around $300.01 for sale and the price of Banco Nación shot up to $296. For its part, the wholesale dollar opens at $287,29.

Central Bank balance sheet

On the previous day, The Central Bank (BCRA) sold US$97 million, and in the week it added sales for US$225 million and the accumulated amount for the month was reduced to US$140 million of net purchases in the market.

