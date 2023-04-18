The blue dollar reached a new record and closed at $418 in the city of Buenos Aires

The value of the parallel dollar, known as “blue dollar”, reached a new nominal record this Wednesday, April 18, closing at an average of $418 at the selling pointto. The high volatility of the prices marked a wheel in which the Financial exchange rates also experienced new all-time highs, exceeding $400.

In the exchange caves of the city of Buenos Aires, heDollar prices ranged from $418 to $420, although many fringe traders stopped selling the currency. In the last two days, the parallel dollar rose $18 and is trading at $416 when buying and $418 when selling, which represents a gap of 93.6% with respect to the official exchange rate.

According to the operators, the cause of the increase in the blue dollar is due to the reduction in supply and the lack of sellers, since many savers prefer to keep their money in dollars given the difficult economic situation in the country. So far this year, the value of the parallel dollar has increased $72, after closing 2022 at $346. In some provinces, the price of the dollar exceeded $425.

MEP dollar

On the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, the MEP dollar, also known as the Stock Dollar, was traded with the GD30 bond at $411.

Dollar counted with liquidation

The dollar counted with settlement reached a new nominal maximum of $424, with a gap of 93.9% with respect to the official exchange rate.

Tourist dollar and Qatar dollar

In addition, the tourist dollar or “card dollar” increased 54 cents and was offered at $391.48, while the “Qatar dollar”, for consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than US$300 per month per person, advanced to the $447.

dollar savings

Meanwhile, the “solidarity dollar” or “savings dollar”, which includes the corresponding taxes, sold for $369.

The wholesale exchange rate appreciated to $216.90, representing an increase of fifty-six cents from the previous close.

Central Bank balance sheet

The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) seemed not to want to validate the rise in prices and closed the day with purchases for only US$1 million in the market, in contrast to the more than US$150 million purchased in the two previous days.