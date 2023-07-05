Home » The blue dollar recovers value this July 5 compared to the previous day
Entertainment

The blue dollar recovers value this July 5 compared to the previous day

by admin
The blue dollar recovers value this July 5 compared to the previous day

the blue dollar began the day of this July 4 recovers $1 compared to the previous closing and sells for $494while it is marketed at $489 to purchase.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, the mep dollar it is sold in $486,32.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

While, the Cash with Liquidation (CCL) falls to the $496,21.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $498.00 on average.

Qatari dollar

While, for consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars per month, The Qatar dollar is valued at $542.56.

dollar savings

Meanwhile, the savings or solidarity dollar began the day with an advance and is sold at $446.32.

Official Dollar

In the retail market, the official dollar on average among private banks is around $271,24 for sale. For its part, the wholesale dollar begins the day at $259,35.

Central Bank balance sheet

On the previous day, the Central Bank ended with sales for US$ 47 million to meet the needs of the market. Meanwhile, the liquidations of the regional economies through the agricultural dollar added up to US$ 8.6 million, and accumulated a total of US$ 5,426 million since this third phase of the program began.

See also  Giorgio Armani aims to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

You may also like

Remembering CoCo Lee: A Legendary Asian Pop Queen’s...

“There is no one who wants to build...

The Game Boy Who Broke the Rules: GT...

Laurita Fernández’s confession that the producers of Dancing...

Television Actress Allison Mack Released from Prison in...

Wellness, the Aspria group accelerates on Italy and...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

bossini.X KIDS Pop-up Store: Unleashing the Fun and...

how to adhere to the pension debt payment...

Enrique won $3 million and talked about the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy