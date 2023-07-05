The blue dollar recovers value this July 5 compared to the previous day

the blue dollar began the day of this July 4 recovers $1 compared to the previous closing and sells for $494while it is marketed at $489 to purchase.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, the mep dollar it is sold in $486,32.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

While, the Cash with Liquidation (CCL) falls to the $496,21.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $498.00 on average.

Qatari dollar

While, for consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars per month, The Qatar dollar is valued at $542.56.

dollar savings

Meanwhile, the savings or solidarity dollar began the day with an advance and is sold at $446.32.

Official Dollar

In the retail market, the official dollar on average among private banks is around $271,24 for sale. For its part, the wholesale dollar begins the day at $259,35.

Central Bank balance sheet

On the previous day, the Central Bank ended with sales for US$ 47 million to meet the needs of the market. Meanwhile, the liquidations of the regional economies through the agricultural dollar added up to US$ 8.6 million, and accumulated a total of US$ 5,426 million since this third phase of the program began.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

