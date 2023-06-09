Home » The blue dollar remains stable, but the rest of the exchange rates rise this June 9
The blue dollar started stable in its price this June 9 in relation to the previous closing. This way, the parallel currency is selling at $484 and is at $479 to buy. However, the rest of the exchange rates increase compared to the previous day.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, the MEP dollar with the GD30 bond operates with a slight rise of $3 and sells $477.02.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

While the COn sale with Liquidation it rises $9 and trades at $499.34.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged to $486.50 on average.

dollar savings

Meanwhile, andThe savings or solidarity dollar began the day on the rise, with increases of $3 compared to the previous day and sells for $419.10​.

Official Dollar

In the retail market, the average official dollar for sale is around $254.42.

Central Bank balance sheet

On the previous day, the BCRA sold foreign currency for the third consecutive day for US$ 62 million in the exchange marketand added sales of US$ 186 million in the last three rounds, to meet market demand.

