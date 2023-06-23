The blue dollar resumes its bullish run this June 23

The blue dollar on Friday with an increase of $1 and stood at $494. without showing significant impact due to the political panorama generated by the closing of lists for the next elections.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, the MEP dollar with the GD30 bond continues to rise and reached $485.54.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

Meanwhile he Cash with Liquidation loses value and is sold at $478.73.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is about to break the barrier of 500 pesos and is exchanged at $499.00 on average.

Qatari dollar

While The Qatar dollar rises to $531.36.

dollar savings

Meanwhile, the dollar savings or solidarity began the journey to $438,37.

Official Dollar

In the retail market, the The official dollar on the Banco Nación payroll increases its value for sale and is around $263.50.

Central Bank balance sheet

On the previous day, the Central Bank (BCRA) ended the day with sales for US$ 85 million to satisfy the demands of the market, an amount similar to that destined to advance payment of energy imports. Settlements of the agricultural dollar from the regional economies contributed US$ 20.6 million to the exchange market.

