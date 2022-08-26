Original title: Bluetooth 5.3 headphones in the early 100 yuan, good looks and sound quality! Hero HERO E1 unboxing experience!

Most of the small partners will prepare large equipment such as computers and mobile phones when they enter the school, but the old Q wants to remind that the university dormitory is a group place after all. Playing games, listening to songs, etc. will inevitably affect others, so it is imperative to prepare a pair of headphones. Must do.

The hero HERO E1 that Lao Q recently started is very good. It is in the early 100 yuan, and the appearance and sound quality are very impressive. Interested friends may wish to take a look!

The packaging of the HERO E1 is very thoughtful, and the earphones and earphone compartment are stored separately, which helps to protect the life of the earphone battery.

The headphone compartment is not too bulky and can be easily tucked into your pocket without feeling cumbersome. The surface is frosted, which is not easy to be stained with fingerprints. There is also a looming small sword above the indicator light, which is worthy of its “Jianming” name. This small detail makes people feel very attentive, and therefore gives the appearance Added a lot of points.

HERO E1’s earphones are semi-in-ear AirPods 3-like earphones. There are no silicone earplugs on the head of the earphones, so wearing them will not make the ear canal feel stuffy or damp, and it will not be uncomfortable to wear for a long time.

There is also an indicator light on the earphone, which is hidden under the hollow grid behind the earphone head, which looks very cool.

The use of the headset is also very simple. Turn on the Bluetooth of the mobile phone and you can pair it for use. It is worth mentioning that the HERO E1 also supports the Bluetooth 5.3 protocol, and the delay is reduced to 68ms. Whether it is listening to songs with high-definition sound quality, or playing with delay requirements The relatively high FPS games such as “Peace Elite” can be easily competent.

Old Q prefers its “answer/hang up” interaction. Double-click to answer the call, long press for 1.5s and then release to hang up. embarrassing situation.

The sound quality of HERO E1 is also good. It has a built-in 13mm LCP composite diaphragm large moving coil sound unit. In terms of tuning, it focuses on popular and folk music styles that the public likes. The bass is powerful and the vocals are restored in place. It is used to listen to everyday music Pop songs are not a big problem, they are very pleasing to the ears.

In terms of high frequency, the performance is slightly lacking, and it is somewhat ethereal, and it is slightly inferior in piano music and so on.

However, one thing to say, its sound quality is enough to be worthy of the price in the early 100 yuan.

The battery life of the HERO E1 is also very good. With the earphone compartment, it can reach 24 hours. If you use it for 3 to 4 hours a day, it is basically a rhythm of charging once a week.

On the whole, Lao Q thinks that the HERO E1, which is about 150 yuan, is a really fragrant headset with high appearance, good sound quality, low latency, and super battery life. For those who haven’t prepared earphones, you can consider it!

Well, today's sharing is here. If you think it's good, please like, follow and support the old Q!