The blunt reversal caused the audience to be dissatisfied with the handling of the relationship between the protagonists

The lawyer-themed drama “Battle of the Roses” starring Yuan Quan, Huang Xiaoming and Yu Feihong was criticized by the audience for “copying” and “filters” when it was launched. With the extension of the plot and the three-dimensional presentation of the characters, the show continued to be broadcast in the later stages. warming up. A few days ago, the play ended, and because of the blunt reversal of the characters, the finale sparked heated discussions again.

●Character

Get rid of a single black and white

The beginning of the episode “Battle of the Roses” was criticized for “not serious about copying homework”, but with the development of the plot, the ratings of the drama have been rising all the way, leading the urban drama of the same period, ranking the top of all prime-time TV dramas for nearly 20 consecutive days Netizens continue to discuss and discuss the actors’ acting skills and plot topics.

Maintaining high ratings and popularity in the midst of controversy is related to the “Best of Roses” creative lineup: director Sun Hao became famous for “Celebrating More Than Years”; “Captain of China” won a number of movie awards; Yu Feihong is known for his open-minded and calm screen image, and has fixed fans; Huang Xiaoming is still the guarantee of ratings appeal, with his own traffic blessing. The powerful actors such as Wang Zhifei, Yu Jinwei, and Lu Fangsheng, as well as new-generation actors such as Dai Xu, also have their own splendor in the play, which together constitute the interesting group portrait interaction of lawyers in “Battle of the Roses”.

Regardless of the protagonist and supporting roles, almost every character in the play has his own personality, logic and growth experience. For example, Song Jiachen, who is called “Brother Ex-husband” by the audience in the play, was suspected of bribery and cheating, which forced Gu Nian to embark on the transformation road of “War of the Roses”. On the other hand, Song Jiachen’s legal professional ability is almost The best in the whole play, he works every step of the way, but he is able to stay calm when he is at a disadvantage. Yun Danfeng easily resolves the “impeachment” of his subordinates, and the character gets rid of a single black and white.

Equally impressive is the divorce lawyer Li Dawei in the play. He is mean, and once his own interests are touched, he will “disown his six relatives”, but he has a sincere side. Such a refined egoist is very much interpreted by Wang Zhifei. In place, with a little joy, a little cute. These characters convey the complexities and contradictions of the characters to the audience, and the characters that make people “love and hate” are often intriguing and will not be easily replaced.

●plot

The protagonist’s growth line is full of stories

In terms of dramatic expressiveness, the rhythm control of “Battle of the Roses” and the interactive tension between the characters are remarkable: almost every clue in the interlocking cases “resonates” in the follow-up; there are many scenes in the play Court dramas such as custody disputes and death cases involving weight loss products presented a wonderful confrontation.

As the core character of the whole play, Yuan Quan’s Gu Nian’s transformation from a full-time mother to an excellent lawyer is convincing. At the beginning of his return to the workplace, Gu Nian once said to a female client who was in a difficult marriage: “Sometimes God will make a joke with you, but it is actually to give you the opportunity to choose a new life.” The years have given Gu Nian a strong ability to empathize, coupled with delicate observation and excellent professional qualities, making Gu Nian handle the case with ease, and gradually proved himself in the voice of doubt.

Gu Nian’s characters have a full growth line, and both in life and work, they have a style and story that matches the character’s own. For the sake of her family and children, Gu Nian can muster up the courage to work hard in the workplace, but she has never been able to face her husband’s betrayal. In handling the alleged rape case of entrepreneur Gao Tianyu, Gu Nian and the defendant’s wife, as two women who had the same experience, draw strength from each other. After winning the case, Gu Nian chose not to run away, and finally overcame his own psychological barriers and completed the collection of key evidence in the criminal case of his ex-husband. In the whole plot, Yuan Quan’s character transformation has both layers and appeal. In the play, Yuan Quan’s interactions with different characters also show subtle differences. For example, Gu Nian is a little deliberate when interacting with his ex-husband, he is cautious when interacting with Lingyi, and he is happy and relaxed when he is with Feng Feng… Accurate performance naturally allows the audience to understand and empathy roles.

●Ending

Convergence and reunion echo the theme

Although it maintained high ratings, the online score of “Battle of the Roses” was low, and the finale also sparked heated discussions again. Many viewers expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the relationship between Gu Nian and Fengsheng in the ending, but on the whole, the dramatic conflict in the ending echoes the theme of the entire work: things are impermanent, and everyone needs to achieve themselves.

In the play, when the seemingly happy and stable ten-year marriage was broken, Gu Nian began to learn to face the sudden problems and changes in life. After returning to the legal profession and successfully handling every case, Gu Nian’s behavioral logic of getting rid of dependence on others and self-fulfilling. For her, “victory is the best medal”. After failing to be promoted to partner, Gu Nian chose to leave this place that helped her get out of the predicament and go to “achieve yourself”. On the other hand, Gu Nian, who is getting better and better, also stimulates Feng Sheng and Ling Yi to find their original intentions in their careers. As the male protagonist, Abundance appears as Gu Nian’s “savior” from beginning to end. He appreciates Gu Nian’s independence in his heart, but he can’t really accept that Gu Nian is on an equal footing with himself. This is the fundamental difference between the hero and heroine in the play.

In general, “Battle of the Roses” still has many shortcomings: for example, the filter is too high to make the actor’s makeup look a little weird, the survival dilemma faced by women in the workplace is far more complicated and specific than in the play, and the finale is to create contradictions The blunt reversal ignores the public’s viewing habits, and the common problems of legal dramas in order to show the reality of the dramatic sacrifice of the procedure, but these do not affect the drama is a well-made and sincere work. (Reporter Qiu Wei)