The bogged down negotiations with the IMF anger the market

While the economic team celebrates the 6% inflation rate for June (the only concrete slowdown figure since January of this year), the market and the main economic players in the private sector focus on the obstacles to negotiations with the IMF.

On the first anniversary of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, at the head of the economic chair, the blue dollar climbed to a new record, closing a fatal week, with a price of $522 (see page 4). This will henceforth have an inevitable spillover in the prices of the current month, which started with eight increases and at stake is whether or not to maintain the inflationary slowdown that INDEC showed for June.

The magnifying glass of the local market and the Monetary Fund are deposited today in the delicate situation of the reserves. According to IMF criteria, net reserves are currently around 7 billion, according to Ecolatina calculations.

Yesterday the BCRA reported that gross international reserves ended at 26,032 million dollars. In almost three weeks they dropped 5 billion, when on June 25 they were about to drill 31 billion dollars.

Negotiations with the IMF are bogged down, even virtual exchanges would be, according to sources very close to the discussion table consulted by PROFILE in the United States.

From Economy it was let out, on at least four occasions in the last month, that a technical delegation was about to get on the plane with Deputy Minister Gabriel Rubinstein at the head. That not only never happened but, until last night, there was no official confirmation that this mission was going to fly to the IMF headquarters shortly.

Sources from the Ministry of Economy indicated that there is still no formal call from the international credit organization to formalize this meeting.

What the Fund’s board would have difficulty endorsing is a new ultra-flexibility for Argentina. Having obtained the approval of the countries that make up that small table with a political wink to soften the goals that Massa already negotiated as soon as he took office was an unusual and extraordinary achievement that the IMF considered because there is no political will to let the country fall into default.

Then it happened that the economic team failed to show compliance with any of these new “soft” goals. Which in itself will already be difficult to explain technically in the protocol steps that the IMF has. What also complicates the situation is that the Government is asking for extraordinary disbursements; that is to say, not only the money to cover the next maturities but also a plus, on which the main international doubts are deposited in an electoral year and in which the cocnretados payments were made using the swap with China, for the first time in the history.

Shares on the Buenos Aires stock market and those listed on Wall Street ended the bullish streak yesterday, but registered most of the increases in the last rounds, while dollar bonds operated unevenly, according to the main financial market prices.

Domestically, the round 6% figure released by INDEC for inflation in June aroused a wide range of feelings.

Within the economic cabinet, euphoria, celebration and concrete inflationary deceleration data to offer from January 2023. It is just the last one that is disseminated prior to the PASO, since that of the current month will be known on the Tuesday after the elections primaries.

Always in the national arena, the tensions with the IMF can sweeten the most extreme tribunes of the ruling coalition that would still have reservations about Massa’s candidacy. That is why some analysts believe that Massa would overreact the tension with the body chaired by Kristalina Georgieva to later show himself as the articulator of the détente.

Everything is possible in the local political arena, although the national and international versions on the same point do not coincide and seem like oil and water.

