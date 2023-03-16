England/Bristol-based indie pop duo The Book Club have released their new single ‘Everything I’m Feeling’ on March 15th!

The Book Club is a duo of Jake Hilton and Emily ‘Em’ Price. They are newcomers who released their debut single ‘Flowers Grow’ in 2020.

Produced by Rob Whiteley (Courting, BC Camplight, Clinic).

It’s been a long time since I’ve heard a song where the wind blows the moment it’s played. This is still the third single, so it’s a surprising degree of perfection. The atmosphere of the two childhood friends is also good, and it’s a perfect song to welcome spring.

Manchester label LAB is in charge of distribution from this song, and they are planning to release their debut EP by the end of the year, so I think there will be more opportunities to see them in the future.

