Home Entertainment The Book Club release ‘Everything I’m Feeling’
Entertainment

The Book Club release ‘Everything I’m Feeling’

by admin
The Book Club release ‘Everything I’m Feeling’

England/Bristol-based indie pop duo The Book Club have released their new single ‘Everything I’m Feeling’ on March 15th!

The Book Club is a duo of Jake Hilton and Emily ‘Em’ Price. They are newcomers who released their debut single ‘Flowers Grow’ in 2020.

Produced by Rob Whiteley (Courting, BC Camplight, Clinic).

It’s been a long time since I’ve heard a song where the wind blows the moment it’s played. This is still the third single, so it’s a surprising degree of perfection. The atmosphere of the two childhood friends is also good, and it’s a perfect song to welcome spring.

Manchester label LAB is in charge of distribution from this song, and they are planning to release their debut EP by the end of the year, so I think there will be more opportunities to see them in the future.

Posted on

See also  "Girls Planet 999" broadcasts the last episode of today's final debut members-China Entertainment Network

You may also like

My Bestie Essential Oil Roll On, for First...

Pitti Uomo 104, Fendi is the super guest....

Children With Kinesthetic Intelligence: Characteristics and Ways of...

The sea of ​​the island of Liten is...

Film Glo Kau Cahaya – An Inspirational Story...

The electric shock of pickups. This is how...

Happy Spring Story | the dresser

Panerai becomes the official timekeeper of the Salone...

Signs that you are (maybe) a sociable introvert

Zodiac daily fortune analysis 2023.3.17_Interpersonal relationship_Suggestion_Communication

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy