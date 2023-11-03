“The Book of Solutions”, all the creativity of Gondry in a fun film

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fantasy in power in theaters: this week “The Book of Solutions” arrived in our cinemas, a new film by Michel Gondry, one of the most creative authors on the contemporary scene.

Eight years have passed since “Microbo & Gasolina”, the previous feature film, unfortunately widely underestimated, signed by the French director: in this long period Gondry dedicated himself to making shorts, music videos and the television series “Kidding” starring Jim Carrey .

Finally the author of “If I Leave You” and “The Art of the Dream” has returned to create a product for the cinema, keeping his main obsessions and those trademarks that had made him great in past.

The solution book

“The Book of Solutions” stars Pierre Niney as a penniless director dealing with a rather problematic project: no one seems to want to believe in its value. To work independently, escaping the rigidity of the production company, the author tries to take refuge with an old aunt of his with the work group most faithful to him to try to complete his work. It is easy to grasp what is in this screenplay there is so much about Gondry, about his way of making cinema and of seeing life. The main character almost seems like an alter ego of the French director, who has always been very careful to propose a free and personal cinema, intimate and focused on demonstrating how even the most artisanal methods can give life to splendid special effects. The director had already taught us this in the aforementioned “The Art of the Dream”, but also in another metacinematographic work such as “Be Kind Rewind”, a 2008 film which dialogues very strongly with this new film.

“The Book of Solutions” and “Comandante” are the films of the weekend

A good dose of self-irony

Even in the story of a filmmaker who struggles to find funds to create a new project there are evident autobiographical echoes, which however never end up being simple self-satisfaction but, on the contrary, give rise to highly self-deprecating situations that alternate with more melancholy moments. The depth of the operation clashes a bit with a redundant progression, which however is the only limit of an otherwise truly successful, incisive and enjoyable feature film. In fact, thanks to the brilliant streak of its author, “The Book of Solutions” is a a very funny and, at times, even hilarious film, capable of making us laugh intelligently and always using the right courtesy in the narrative choices staged.

Commander

Among the new releases of the week there is also “Comandante”, a film by Edoardo De Angelis which opened the latest Venice Film Festival.

Commander

Pierfrancesco Favino plays Salvatore Todaro, commander of the submarine Cappellini at the time of the Second World War. In October 1940, while sailing in the Atlantic, in the darkness of the night the silhouette of a merchant vessel traveling with its lights off appears, the Kabalo, which later turns out to be of Belgian nationality and which suddenly opens fire on the submarine. and the Italian crew. A short but violent battle breaks out in which Todaro sinks the enemy ship with cannon fire. And it is at this point that the commander makes a decision destined to make history: to save the twenty-six Belgian castaways condemned to drown in the middle of the ocean and disembark them in the nearest safe port, as required by the law of the sea. After several products for the small screen, from films such as “Natale in casa Cupiello” to series such as “The lying life of adults”, De Angelis returns to direct a feature film for the cinema five years after “The vice of hope” and, certainly, signs the work most ambitious of his career. “Comandante” is a story of the past that also aims to be a warning about the present, reasoning on how respect towards human beings must be stronger than any form of belligerence. The premises for something truly important they were all there, but the film is the victim of numerous shortcomings which risk remaining more imprinted than the various incisive moments found during the narrative. There is no shortage of exciting sequences, just as the work of the staging within the narrow space of the submarine, but the film is excessively rhetorical, both in the use of the soundtrack and in some phrases rendered in an overly pompous manner.