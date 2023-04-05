ROME – In Italy the fleet of cars on the road is made up of 40.2 million units, of which 10 million are cars older than 20 years. To try to clarify between old cars, which therefore need to be replaced and historic cars, instead to be valued and preserved, the study “Historical motoring in Italy. 1st Report on the world of historic cars”. The survey, organized by the Filippo Caracciolo Foundation (ACI study centre), has just been presented to the Senate and for the first time analyzes the issue from a regulatory, economic and social point of view, with data and elaborations of a phenomenon in growth with a market with high development prospects.





In the national car park there are 5.9 million cars between the ages of 20 and 29, of which the Aci “Safeguard List” recognizes, for quality, technical and design specifications, only 388,000, or 7% of the total. Therefore, adding the 3.9 million “over 30” cars (which the legislation automatically considers historic cars) to the 388,000 on the ACI list, the total of cars of historic and collector’s value reaches 4.3 million units.

The analysis then shows that with an average value per car of 24,200 euros, the total heritage of historic cars is close to 104 billion euros (5.4% of GDP) and 57% of it is distributed in the regions of northern Italy , for 27% in those of the center and for 16% in the south and on the islands. The historic car sector is increasingly attracting Italians even though, according to the report, 62% of enthusiasts do not even own one.

The reference market is expanding with positive economic repercussions on the entire supply chain, on tourism and related industries generated by maintenance, fairs, exhibitions and events in which owners and admirers participate, including more and more young people. The analysis shows that 5.2 billion are spent a year for the maintenance of historic cars and almost 2 are spent for participation in historic motoring shows and events.

“For the first time we have a study on historic motoring which offers an in-depth analysis of a phenomenon involving millions of Italians, including owners and enthusiasts – said Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of Aci – It is no longer a niche market that is expanding with significant economic repercussions, in terms of value and induced activities, and which also increasingly fascinates the younger generations. The data presented in this Report confirms the urgency of distinguishing, at the regulatory level, historic cars from old cars, which are unsafe, highly polluting and have no historical or collectible value, also to allow municipal administrations to understand which ones to allow and which, instead, to deny access to historic centres”.

In short, that of vintage cars is an important sector for which the ACI requires a national regulatory regulation that finally distinguishes historic cars from simply old ones.