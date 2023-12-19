“The Boss” participated in Guido Kaczka’s games

Journalist Alejandro Gomel revealed in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV, Radio Perfil (AM 1190) and Radio Amadeus (FM 91.1), an archive material from 2016, in which Karina Milei, “El Jefe”, as her brother, Javier Milei, calls her, is seen. on a television show in which he participated in a game to win prizes.

The strong woman, the one who is at Javier Milei’s side all the time, whose private secretary she is, who is inaccessible, does not give interviews and is not seen publicly, contrasts with this “other” Karina Milei who participated in television programs. , “cholula”, as they say.

In 2016, with his parents and his dog, he was in an entertainment program by Guido Kaczka, in which the dogs had to participate in a game in which they knocked down some bowling pins after walking a path. She participated with Aaronhis Swiss Shepherd.

The day Karina Milei played with Guido Kaczka

A version of Karina very distant from the one seen now, almost inaccessible, and often acting as a filter to reach the President.

