The Box Office of ‘Barbie’ Skyrockets to 220 Million as Doll Makes a Comeback

“Barbie” Box Office Soars to 220 Million, Igniting Popularity of the Doll Once Again

The box office success of the movie “Barbie” had a remarkable impact on the sales of the iconic doll. From a modest 68 million yuan in its early days, the box office numbers skyrocketed to an impressive 220 million yuan. It seems that Barbie is finally back in the limelight and more popular than ever.

The resurgence of Barbie’s popularity can be attributed to the movie’s release. The live-action film, which premiered last weekend, has created a pink wave across the country, captivating audiences and generating significant revenue at the box office.

The MINISO store on Yan’an Road in Hangzhou witnessed a massive influx of customers clamoring to purchase Barbie co-branded products. The shelves adorned with Barbie-themed items attracted customers of all ages. From young adults typing away on their smartphones to couples with pink and white bento boxes in their shopping baskets, the demand for Barbie merchandise was undeniable.

The popularity of Barbie’s co-branded products caught store employees off guard. “Barbie’s peripherals have been on the market for more than a week, and they are basically sold out,” stated one store clerk. Most customers were specifically interested in buying Barbie’s peripheral products, which contributed to the rapid sell-out.

Barbie’s popularity extends beyond merchandise sales. Before the movie’s release, Barbie collaborated with over 100 brands to launch more than 1,000 peripherals globally. Major brands such as Zara, Burger King, and Airbnb jumped on board the Barbie train, creating a range of products and experiences tied to the iconic doll.

From fashion and beauty brands like Fossil, NYX, and Crocs to household names like Gap and Nike, Barbie’s influence can now be seen in various aspects of consumers’ lives. The extensive collaboration with numerous brands has further solidified Barbie’s presence in popular culture.

The high demand for co-branded products has led to scarcity, with many items becoming hard to find. Social media platforms have been flooded with requests for people to purchase Barbie products on behalf of others. Even second-hand platforms saw an increase in prices for Barbie peripherals, showcasing the immense popularity and desirability of the doll.

Barbie’s journey in the Chinese market has not always been smooth. Previously, the doll faced challenges due to high pricing and a perceived disconnect from Chinese cultural values. However, the recent movie’s themes align closely with the current Chinese audience’s desires and aspirations, particularly those of female viewers. The film’s emphasis on female empowerment, equal rights, and the liberation of the mind resonated deeply, catapulting Barbie back into the hearts of Chinese consumers.

On social media platform Weibo, the hashtag #巴比 (Barbie) garnered an astounding 590 million views and even topped the hot search list. Viewers expressed their admiration for Barbie’s growth, and discussions surrounding the movie centered on the importance of women’s value, personal independence, and equal rights.

From being seen as just a pretty face to embodying an independent and multifaceted personality, Barbie has found her place in the hearts and minds of this generation of Chinese consumers. With her box office success and the overwhelming demand for co-branded products, it’s safe to say that Barbie’s relevance and popularity are stronger than ever.