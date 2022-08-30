According to data from the Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of 23:19 on August 28, the total box office (including pre-sale) of summer movies in 2022 exceeded the 9 billion yuan mark, with a total of 230 million people, significantly exceeding last year’s Box office results during the same period. Films with rich themes, such as science fiction, comedy, national comics, crime, and suspense, were released one after another this summer, providing audiences with a variety of viewing options.

The sci-fi comedy film “Lone on the Moon” starring Shen Teng and Ma Li ranked first with a box office score of 2.861 billion yuan, far ahead. The film also recently announced a key extension, which will continue to be released until September 28. “Life Events” starring Zhu Yilong has a total box office of 1.708 billion yuan, and the film will be extended to September 26. The third place is the Hollywood blockbuster “Jurassic World 3″, with a box office of 1.059 billion yuan.

Hong Kong movies also performed well this summer: the crime suspense film “Detective War” starring Liu Qingyun and Cai Zhuoyan, and the mecha sci-fi film “Tomorrow’s War” starring Gu Tianle, Liu Qingyun and Carina Lau respectively ranked No. 1 in the summer box office list. Fourth, fifth, harvested good results of 711 million and 602 million.

As early as mid-August, the total box office of the 2022 summer program reached 7.5 billion yuan, surpassing the total box office of last year’s summer program of 7.381 billion yuan. Behind the recovery of the film market is the unremitting attempt of film creators to innovate in genres. This summer, “Alone on the Moon”, “Tomorrow’s War”, and “Mozart in Outer Space” have their own unique tricks, opening up new themes for domestic sci-fi films; Popular.

The reporter also learned that in order to accelerate the recovery of the film market, the State Film Administration issued a notice on the launch of the 2022 film benefiting consumer season. Among them, it is proposed that from August to October 2022, film producers and distributors will be encouraged to actively release high-quality films into the market, and promote the accelerated release of more new blockbusters.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press