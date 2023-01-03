During the New Year’s Day holiday, the film market is active again.

New Year’s Day holiday movie box office exceeded 500 million yuan

“Avatar: The Way of Water” topped the list with a box office of nearly 300 million yuan

According to the data of Beacon Professional Edition, the total box office of New Year’s Day in 2023 has reached 554 million yuan. 121 million yuan, these three films together contributed nearly 95% of the New Year’s Day box office.

Chen Jin, a data analyst of Beacon Professional Edition, told reporters that the head effect of the New Year’s Day file is very obvious. “Avatar: The Way of Water” won the New Year’s Day box office champion. IMAX and CINITY and other special effects halls accounted for more than 20% of the box office, and the average ticket price of the film dropped from 56 yuan on the first day of release to less than 50 yuan. Supplementary lessons”.

In addition, the main audience of the romance film “Want to See You” is young women, which is significantly different from “Avatar: The Way of Water”. Among them, female users accounted for nearly 70%. It is worth mentioning that the box office of the film exceeded 15 million in the New Year’s Eve, ranking first. Many young audiences choose to watch this romantic film in theaters and join hands in the New Year’s Eve into 2023. And “Desperate Husband”, as the only comedy film on New Year’s Day this year, the box office of the schedule also successfully broke through 100 million.

According to the theater business map of Beacon Professional Edition, there were 10,640 operating theaters across the country on New Year’s Day, a new high in the past 10 months since February 27 last year, and the operating rate was as high as 85%.

Chen Jin analyzed that with the gradual recovery of the epidemic, the New Year’s Day box office of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Beijing, Xi’an, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Shenyang, Dalian and other cities surpassed the box office of the film’s first week. Since the film has been released for three weeks, On the contrary, this kind of reverse decline shows to a certain extent that the northern, central, and western regions have recovered faster, and audiences are gradually returning to theaters. It is believed that southern and eastern China will also usher in recovery in the near future.

There are already 4 movies scheduled for the Spring Festival

A number of listed companies participated

The performance of the New Year’s Day file also made the market full of expectations for the 2023 Spring Festival file.

Lighthouse data shows that there are currently 4 movies scheduled to be released during the Spring Festival. They are “The Wandering Earth 2” starring Wu Jing and Andy Lau, “No Name” starring Tony Leung, Wang Yibo, etc., “Man Jianghong” directed by Zhang Yimou and starring Shen Teng, and the series of cartoons “Bear Infested·Stay with me “Bear Core”” , The number of people who want to watch these 4 movies exceeds 720,000, 460,000, 110,000, and 60,000 respectively.

Behind the above four films, 82 companies (not deduplicated) participated in the production and distribution process and shared the box office cake. Among them, Alibaba Pictures, Wanda Films, China Films and other companies have participated in many films.

Specifically, the main producers of “Wandering Earth 2” include China Film, Guo Fan (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., etc.; the main producers of “No Name” include Shanghai Bona Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Ali Pictures, etc.; The main producer of “Manjianghong” is Beijing Huanxi Premiere Culture Co., Ltd., and the producers include Enlight Pictures and China Films; the main producers of “Bear Infested·Stay with Me” Bear Core” include Zhejiang Hengdian Film Co., Ltd., Wanda Films Wait.

Central China Securities believes that under the background that the current prevention and control policies have been greatly adjusted, the uncertain factors that had a greater impact on the industry before have been basically eliminated, and the domestic film market will also usher in a better recovery. Looking forward to 2023, the domestic film market has the conditions for recovery. On the one hand, with the continuous adjustment of epidemic prevention policies, the possibility of theaters facing policy-related operating restrictions in the future will be greatly reduced. With the rapid response of theaters, the current operating rate of domestic theaters has rebounded to 80%. about. On the other hand, films that cannot be released as scheduled due to various reasons in 2022 will form a content reserve for the film market in 2023 and beyond. Many films such as “Super Family”, “Flame on the Plain”, “Peacekeeping Riot Team” and other films were originally scheduled to The film that will be released in 2022 is still pending, and it is expected to drive audience demand after its release in the future. “In the short term, although residents’ demand for going out has been weakened due to the substantial adjustment of prevention and control policies, it is expected that various entertainment activities and consumer demand in the society will recover in the future. Based on the relatively low base of the industry in 2022, the domestic film market is expected to welcome in 2023. to better growth.”

Huatai Securities also stated that with the optimization of domestic epidemic prevention and control policies, the film industry will usher in the dawn of recovery. Looking forward to 2023, the movie box office is expected to return to 70% to 80% of the level in 2019, and the theater sector is estimated to be still near the break-even point. “Referring to the pace of recovery abroad, there is a high probability that there will be reciprocation in the process. If the national box office can recover to 48 billion yuan in 2023, we think it should be a very good result.”

