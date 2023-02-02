Home Entertainment The box office of the Spring Festival movie exceeded 6.7 billion yuan, ranking second in Chinese film history
China Business News 2023-01-30 15:56:07

Statistics show that the total box office of this year’s Spring Festival stalls is 6.758 billion yuan, ranking second in the box office of the Spring Festival stalls in Chinese film history. “Man Jianghong” and “The Wandering Earth 2” contributed more than 60% of the scheduled box office, with box office of 2.606 billion yuan and 2.164 billion yuan respectively. At the same time, the average number of people per game during the Spring Festival this year reached 47.1, which is an increase of more than 10 people per game compared with 36.2 people in the Spring Festival in 2022.

