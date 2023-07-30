The box office success of ‘In the Octagonal Cage’ surpasses 2 billion yuan, contributing to a record-breaking July box office total of 8 billion yuan

“The box office of the movie ‘In the Octagonal Cage’ exceeded 2 billion yuan, and the total box office of the movie in July 2023 exceeded 8 billion yuan”

As of noon on July 30, the movie “In the Octagonal Cage” has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing 2 billion yuan at the box office within 25 days of its release. According to data from Maoyan Professional Edition, the film’s total box office currently stands between 2 billion and 2.016 billion yuan, making it the 31st movie in Chinese film history to break the 2 billion mark.

The success of “In the Octagonal Cage” is a testament to the film’s popularity and the strong support it has received from audiences across the country. The movie, directed by a highly acclaimed director and starring a talented cast, has captivated viewers with its gripping storyline and impressive performances.

Furthermore, the movie’s achievement is part of a larger success story in the Chinese film industry. According to Beacon Professional Edition, the total box office of movies in July 2023 has already exceeded 8 billion yuan as of 16:00 on July 29. Alongside “In the Octagonal Cage,” other notable films contributing to this milestone include “The Missing She” and “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an,” which secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the July box office list. “Fengshen Part I” and “Mission: Impossible 7: Deadly Reckoning (Part 1)” also performed exceptionally well.

Analysts at Galaxy Securities have predicted the acceleration of the recovery of film and television theaters in the second half of the year. The first half of 2023 has seen a significant rebound in box office revenues, indicating promising prospects for the industry. Additionally, the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and big data has revolutionized the film and television theater chain, resulting in cost reduction and increased efficiency on the supply side. This comprehensive improvement in film production, from planning to production, publicity, and distribution, has been a driving force behind the industry’s success.

Investors looking to capitalize on this positive trend are advised to consider film and television theater companies with sufficient film reserves. Prominent recommendations include Enlight Media (300251.SZ), Wanda Films (002739.SZ), Huace Film and Television (300133.SZ), Bona Films (001330.SZ), and other similar companies.

The astounding achievement of “In the Octagonal Cage” and the overall success of the July box office indicate a promising future for the Chinese film industry. As audiences continue to flock to theaters and industry innovations drive growth, both filmmakers and investors can look forward to a flourishing film landscape in the coming months.

Source: Financial circles

