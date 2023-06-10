The boys of Colombia: the emotion of the grandparents and the key role of Wilson

After staying 40 days missingthe four children of Colombia. Lesly Mucutuy, 13, was in charge of commanding his younger siblings: Soleiny (9), Tien Noriel Ronoque (4) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque, only 11 months old.. Her grandparents, who lost her daughter in the accident, never gave up hope in the little ones, their indigenous wisdom and in mother earth.

For her grandmother, the 13-year-old girl was the one who made the four of them survive in the middle of the Amazon jungle. “She always took care of them when the mother worked. I gave them fariñita, casabito (flour and cassava bread), any fruit in the bush,” he told the agency AFP Fatima Valencia, the mother of Magdalena Mucutuy, who died when the plane in which she was traveling with her children crashed on May 1.

The children are out of danger. PHOTO: NA

They were airlifted to the hospital. PHOTO: NA

Indigenous women “are very warriors”Fátima proudly maintained, while waiting in a hotel in the city of Villavicencio for the possibility of seeing her grandchildren. The children were located on Friday afternoon in the middle of the jungle and transported by helicopter to San José del Guaviare., the nearest municipality. At dawn an ambulance plane from the Air Force took them to Bogotá.

They were 40 days lost in the jungle. PHOTO: AFP

“I just want to see them, touch them“asked Fidencio, the grandfather of the four children who told AFP that the little ones are very skilled at walking through the jungle. “We do not let our guard down with our grandfather, with my brother, we pray every night,” said Fatima, who also involved the “spirits of tobacco and mambe” to help in the search.

After the joyful news of the apparition, the grandparents thanked the military and the indigenous people who worked for the discovery, but also to “mother earth who released them”.

Miracle in Colombia. PHOTO: AFP

In the images, the children are seen to be very thin due to the extreme experience and, for this reason, Fatima explained: “We have to blow on their bodies so that they gain strength and there we deliver them so that the western part can see them.”

Regarding the upbringing of the children who lost their mother, the grandmother assured: “I can give them an education, I can still. That will be my pride. My daughter is watching and she is going to give me spiritual encouragement, strength“.

The children are under observation but out of danger. PHOTO: AFP

The army is looking for Wilson, the rescue dog: “We leave no one behind”

The army continues its efforts to find Wilson, the rescue dog who was a key player in the search for the children. “The search is not over. Our principle: we leave no one behind“, expressed the institution on its Twitter account.

Wilson the rescue dog. PHOTO: AFP

Wilson is a six-year-old Belgian Malinois, trained as a puppy to serve in the army. The animal has been lost since he helped find the 4 children and his role was fundamental, since It was he who gave, in the middle of the vegetation, with Cristin’s bottle, the youngest who turned one year old lost in a habitat where jaguars, pumas, snakes and other predators roam.

Astrid Cáceres, director of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, assured that Lesly told him that they had met a dog in the jungle.without specifying if it was Wilson.

He added that heThe children talk about “the little dog that got lost, they don’t know where it was and that he accompanied them for a while”.

The Army registered the disappearance of the animal on Thursday and advanced a hypothesis: “Due to the complexity of the terrain, the humidity and the adverse weather conditions, it would have become disoriented,” the institution said in a bulletin.

Turkey decided that rescue dogs return in first class and not in the hold of planes

The military also claimed to have “found footprints that belonged to the minors and very close to those that could have belonged to the dog.”

How was the accident and the operation to search for the Colombian children

A small aircraft in which seven people were traveling crashed on May 1 in Guaviare. When they found the ship, they found the bodies of the three adults (the pilot, the mother of the children and an indigenous leader).

The plane crash. PHOTO: AFP

The search lasted 40 days in a very adverse situation. “The task was very hard and the men had to be relieved in turns because they were exhausted, but we knew they were alive because we had found makeshift shelters, shoes, clothes, a bottle and bitten fruits“, said one of the military chiefs, proud of the task accomplished.

“In the jungle it is very difficult to follow footprints, but luckily we were able to find them and we are all very happy,” said General Pedro Sánchez, in charge of the successful rescue operation.

For his part, Colombian President Gustavo Petro congratulated this Friday all those who participated“before this extraordinary miracle.”

RB / ED